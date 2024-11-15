Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,908 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 8449, AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024

H.R. 8449 would direct the Department of Transportation (DOT) to issue a rule requiring that AM broadcast stations be accessible in all passenger motor vehicles manufactured in, imported into, or shipped within the United States. (Passenger motor vehicles are those designed to primarily carry their operator and up to 12 passengers; the definition does not include motorcycles.) The bill would require DOT to issue the rule within one year of enactment and to report to the Congress at least every five years on the rule’s effects. DOT also would be required to evaluate, within three years of issuing the rule, whether AM broadcast stations are the best method of providing emergency alerts through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS).

Additionally, H.R. 8449 would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the role AM broadcasts in passenger vehicles play in disseminating emergency alerts through IPAWS as well as the cost to consumers of requiring such devices. That study would need to be completed within 30 months of enactment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

H.R. 8449, AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more