H.R. 9033, LABOR Act of 2024

H.R. 9033 would require the Department of Labor to convene a small business advocacy review panel before proposing rules that would have significant economic effects on a substantial number of small entities. Under current law, only the Occupational Safety and Health Administration within the Department of Labor is required to do so. CBO estimates that enacting H.R. 9033 would not affect direct spending or revenues. CBO has not estimated the bill’s effects on spending subject to appropriation. The bill contains no intergovernmental or private-sector mandates as defined in the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act.

