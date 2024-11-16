Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke to Introduce the Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act
MARYLAND, November 16 - For Immediate Release: Friday, November 15, 2024
From the Offices of Councilmembers Glass, Fani-González and Luedtke
This legislation would remove barriers for victims of violent crime to qualify for legal protected status
Montgomery County Councilmembers Evan Glass, Natali Fani-González and Dawn Luedtke will hold a press conference with community advocates and public safety partners to announce the introduction of the “Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act” (U VISA). This legislation strengthens the County’s commitment to protecting the safety of victims of crime and those who assist police in solving crimes.
Many immigrants in our region live in fear of potential federal immigration enforcement. They are hesitant to seek help from our local law enforcement when they need it most — after becoming victims or witnesses of violent crimes. Everyone, regardless of their race, religion, income, identity, and immigration status, should feel safe in Montgomery County.
The U visa grants legal status to victims of violent crimes — such as sexual assault, human trafficking, and domestic violence — who assist law enforcement with the investigation of these crimes. Federal and state law currently have no statute of limitation. Accordingly, the U VISA Act removes the County’s 10-year cap on assisting crime victims in their U visa application process.
Event: Press Conference on the “Uplifting Victims and Immigrant Safety Act” (U VISA)
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Location: Council Office Building (exact location given upon RSVP)
Who:
- Councilmember Evan Glass
- Councilmember Natali Fani-González
- Councilmember Dawn Luedtke
- Police Chief Marc Yamada
- Community leaders
