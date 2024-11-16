2025 Idaho Rural Success SummitApr30

It’s back for a fourth year! Mark your calendar and save the date for the 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit!

The 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit will occur on April 30 and May 1, 2025, in Worley, Idaho at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel.

The summit is centered around spotlighting successful examples of rural community development, through lightning-round presentations, engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers and fostering networking opportunities as well as information sharing through a resource fair.

The event will be conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and U.S. Small Business Administration, among many others.

Registration will be open soon and additional details will be sent shortly.

Stay apprised of event updates, sponsorship opportunities or contact us HERE.