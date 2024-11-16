Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,914 in the last 365 days.

2025 Idaho Rural Success SummitApr30

StartApril 30, 2025 12:00 AM MTEndMay 1, 2025 12:00 AM MT

It’s back for a fourth year! Mark your calendar and save the date for the 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit!

The 2025 Idaho Rural Success Summit will occur on April 30 and May 1, 2025, in Worley, Idaho at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel. 

The summit is centered around spotlighting successful examples of rural community development, through lightning-round presentations, engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers and fostering networking opportunities as well as information sharing through a resource fair. 

The event will be conducted in partnership with the Idaho Rural Partnership, Idaho Department of Commerce, USDA Rural Development Idaho, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and U.S. Small Business Administration, among many others.

Registration will be open soon and additional details will be sent shortly.

Stay apprised of event updates, sponsorship opportunities or contact us HERE.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2025 Idaho Rural Success SummitApr30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more