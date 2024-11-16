IOEM Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference (APCC)Dec02

StartDecember 2, 2024 MTAll day eventEndDecember 5, 2024 MTAll day event
Registration for the Idaho Office of Emergency Management’s (IOEM) Annual Preparedness and Cybersecurity Conference (APCC) is now open!
This year’s conference will be held December 2-5, 2024, at the Riverside Hotel in Boise. The conference, Water Wise: Strategies for Emergency Management, will highlight topics that focus on the critical importance of water in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery. It will also feature a wide range of topics beyond water, including insights into broader emergency management practices and cybersecurity trends.
