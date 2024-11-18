CloudWave Awarded Three-Year AI/LLM Prime Contract at General Services Administration (GSA)

CloudWave Inc. was awarded a three-year prime contract to implement an AI/LLM solution for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

This contract will enable us to leverage our expertise in AI and machine learning to deliver insights, enhance operational efficiencies, and empower GSA’s vision for the future.” — Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, CloudWave Inc. President and Founder

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudWave Inc. announced today that it was awarded a three-year prime contract to implement an innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Large Language Model (LLM) solution for the General Services Administration (GSA). This new AI/LLM solution will transform how users access information through an intelligent conversational interface, providing rapid, source-verified responses to natural language queries.CloudWave has been a trusted Google partner for many years, continuously embracing new technology developments. CloudWave’s team will build a solution leveraging Google Cloud Platform’s cutting-edge AI technology stack to address significant challenges in accessing information in documents.“Our team is honored to partner with GSA on this transformative project,” said Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, CloudWave Inc. President and Founder.“CloudWave has invested in prioritizing AI innovation and technology. This contract will enable us to leverage our expertise in AI and machine learning to deliver insights, enhance operational efficiencies, and empower GSA’s vision for the future.”CloudWave will create an AI/LLM system that enables users to find critical information through natural language questions rather than traditional keyword searches, while automatically providing authenticated citations to source documents – ensuring both efficiency and accuracy.Using Google’s advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, the system will deliver:Intelligent Conversational Interface: Powered by Google's natural language AI to enable complex questions in plain EnglishAdvanced Natural Language Processing: Leveraging Google's AI models to understand the context and intent of user queriesAuthenticated Source Citations: Using Google's advanced AI document understanding to provide references to authoritative security documentationSmart Information Retrieval: Utilizing Google's proven search technology to significantly reduce manual effort in finding and verifying relevant documentationAbout CloudWaveCloudWave Inc., established in 2012, is a Virginia-based Information Technology consulting firm specializing in innovative cloud technologies and digital transformation. With extensive experience in systems architecture and government contracting, CloudWave delivers sophisticated solutions across federal and commercial sectors. The company excels in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and custom application development, consistently helping clients achieve their technological objectives.CloudWave Inc. has served as a proven partner focused on implementing enterprise applications and integrations using cloud platforms like Salesforce, Google Cloud, AWS, MuleSoft, Smartsheet, DocuSign, and more. For more information, visit https://cloudwaveinc.com/ or follow along on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudwave/

