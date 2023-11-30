CloudWave Inc. Wins AmeriCorps Contract for Data Management and Training Services
We are pleased and honored to be awarded this opportunity to support AmeriCorps in continuing to modernize their data management and internal processes.”TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudWave Inc. announced today that it has been awarded a 2-year $4.6 million contract with AmeriCorps. The program will support AmeriCorps’ Chief Data Office (CDO) and the Chief Modernization Office (CMO) with critical technical resource needs in data management and training.
The AmeriCorps data management initiative is designed to modernize the data quality, accessibility, and usability of AmeriCorps data assets by improving its data infrastructure, ensuring data accuracy, availability, and security to support better decision-making and business operations. The modernization/multimedia training development initiative aims to create high-quality web-based training materials to educate and empower AmeriCorps’ internal and external target audiences.
Under the contract, CloudWave Inc. will provide the structural data architecture, common data elements (CDE), master data management, quality measures for enterprise data standards and develop user centric training web based modules for wider user adoption of AmeriCorps modern systems.
“We are pleased and honored to be awarded this opportunity to support AmeriCorps in continuing to modernize their data management and internal processes,” said Prabhakar Ramakrishnan, CloudWave Inc. President and Founder.
Founded in 2012, CloudWave Inc. is a Small Business Information Technology Consulting firm headquartered in Tysons, VA that provides end to end services from architecture to development, offering digital transformation solutions in niche cutting edge cloud technologies and data modernization. CloudWave specializes in the areas of application development, integration, cloud offerings – SaaS, PaaS, and IaS, Machine Learning/Artificial Intelligence, analytics/business intelligence, microservices, and enterprise document management solutions and services.
About CloudWave Inc.
CloudWave Inc. is a global leader in cloud strategy, application development and integration for digital transformation. As a proven partner focused on implementing enterprise applications and integrations using cloud platforms like Salesforce, Google Cloud, AWS, MuleSoft, Smartsheet, DocuSign, and more.
CloudWave enables customers to stay ahead of the innovation curve by providing unique integration solutions and development applications to provide a state of the art user experience. For more information, visit https://cloudwaveinc.com/ or follow along on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudwave/.
