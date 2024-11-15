Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B2005689

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2024 at approximately 1208 hours

STREET: Ward Hill Rd

TOWN: Tunbridge

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Hill

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/15/2024 at approximately 1208 hours Vermont State Police Royalton responded to a single vehicle crash on Ward Hill Rd in the town of Tunbridge, Vermont. While responding to the scene of the crash, Troopers observed Michael Hill (59) walking on Ward Hill Rd in the area of the reported crash. Troopers contacted Hill, and he identified himself as the operator of a Chevrolet truck that had crashed up the road. Investigation revealed that Hill was under the influence of alcohol while operating the vehicle. It was also discovered that Hill had a criminally suspended license. At the scene of the crash, Troopers observed a loaded long rifle in the vehicle. Troopers seized the rifle on scene. Hill was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Hill was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 12/04/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Driving under the influence of alcohol and Driving with a criminally suspended license. Troopers were assisted by Wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Wardens issued Hill a criminal ticket for possessing a loaded long rifle in the vehicle, a violation of title 10 VSA 4705.

Violation: T23 VSA 1201 & 674

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange County

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/24 @ 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.