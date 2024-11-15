Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B2005689
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/15/2024 at approximately 1208 hours
STREET: Ward Hill Rd
TOWN: Tunbridge
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Michael Hill
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/15/2024 at approximately 1208 hours Vermont State Police Royalton responded to a single vehicle crash on Ward Hill Rd in the town of Tunbridge, Vermont. While responding to the scene of the crash, Troopers observed Michael Hill (59) walking on Ward Hill Rd in the area of the reported crash. Troopers contacted Hill, and he identified himself as the operator of a Chevrolet truck that had crashed up the road. Investigation revealed that Hill was under the influence of alcohol while operating the vehicle. It was also discovered that Hill had a criminally suspended license. At the scene of the crash, Troopers observed a loaded long rifle in the vehicle. Troopers seized the rifle on scene. Hill was transported to the Royalton barracks for processing. Hill was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on 12/04/2024 at 0830 hours to answer to the charges of Driving under the influence of alcohol and Driving with a criminally suspended license. Troopers were assisted by Wardens from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. The Wardens issued Hill a criminal ticket for possessing a loaded long rifle in the vehicle, a violation of title 10 VSA 4705.
Violation: T23 VSA 1201 & 674
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange County
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/04/24 @ 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
