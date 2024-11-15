MDC temporarily closes Flamm City Access due to flood damage

ARNOLD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has temporarily closed the Flamm City River Access in Arnold due to significant flood damage caused by recent heavy rainfall. Portions of the boat ramp have been washed away, rendering it unusable.

MDC is dispatching crews to assess damage and estimate repair requirements. Flamm City Access will remain closed until further notice, pending completion of repairs.

Flamm City Access provides boat launching facilities to the Meramec River and is located just west of the Telegraph Road Bridge in Jefferson County.