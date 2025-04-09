MDC offers landowner assistance to help conserve Missouri’s natural resources

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering technical and financial support to private landowners, communities, and organizations to help conserve Missouri’s natural resources through community conservation funding opportunities.

MDC assistance focuses on improving wildlife habitat, managing forests, restoring native ecosystems, and enhancing land stewardship.

“We can provide technical assistance, cost-share programs, wildlife and habitat management, and community support to the landowner,” said MDC Forester Gary Gognat. “Basically, we provide recommendations on things such as forest management, food plots, pollinator plantings, and glade and woodland restoration.”

MDC recently partnered with Jim and Linda Strauch by creating a permanent forest opening and wildlife watering facility on their property.

“The landowner’s goal was to attract more wildlife to the property, for both hunting and viewing,” said Gognat. “The opening was planted with a mixture of perennial grasses and forbs, creating a lasting food source. Both deer and turkey will use the area, but other small game and birds will benefit as well.”

Gognat said the watering facility provides a critical drinking source and important habitat for reptiles and amphibians, including frogs and salamanders.

“With funding on this project, we were able to complete the dozer work and a soil test. Available funding covered 90% of the cost for the lime and fertilizer,” he said. “We worked with the local MFA store in Birch Tree where they were able to mix the lime, fertilizer, and seed together allowing for a one-pass application.”

Through this program and others, MDC experts offer guidance on land and habitat management, forestry practices, and conservation planning, depending on the need of the landowner.

Several programs are available and are all designed to help landowners and communities actively participate in conservation efforts while benefiting from MDC’s expertise and resources.

Learn about how you can benefit from MDC assistance online at https://mdc.mo.gov/community-conservation/community-conservation-funding-opportunities.