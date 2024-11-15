Navy to Commission Future Littoral Combat Ship Nantucket

The Honorable Maura Healey, Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will deliver the principal address at the commissioning ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by The Honorable Bill Keating, U.S. Representative, Massachusetts 9th District, The Honorable Meredith Berger, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment, Vice Admiral Michael Boyle, Director of Navy Staff, The Honorable Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston, Massachusetts, and Mr. Paul Lemmo, Vice President and General Manager, Integrated Warfare Systems and Sensors, Lockheed Martin.

The ship's sponsor is Polly Spencer, a business owner, grandmother, and wife of Richard Spencer, the 76th Secretary of the Navy. Mrs. Spencer's connection to Nantucket dates back to 1976, when she was a year-round resident of the island, raising her three children and owning and operating a children's clothing and toy store. As the wife of Richard Spencer, she traveled to visit sailors, Marines, and their families both at home and abroad. Noting the sacrifices and unwavering dedication she observed, she cites this experience—along with being the sponsor of USS Nantucket—as the highlights of her career.

“The crew, along with our industry partners, have worked tirelessly over the past several years to bring the USS Nantucket (LCS 27) to life, and I am proud of each of them for their contributions and service," said Secretary Del Toro. "Nantucket already made an impact when she supported a U.S. Coast Guard operation in October in Lake Erie. I take great pride in knowing that Nantucket represents the future of our Fleet and Force -- equipped with advanced technology and sailed by our Navy’s best and brightest crews.”

Nantucket is the 14th Freedom-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) commissioned in the United States Navy and the third U.S. Navy ship to bear this name.

The LCS class consists of two variants: the Freedom and the Independence, designed and built by two industry teams. Lockheed Martin leads the Freedom-variant team, building the odd-numbered hulls in Marinette, Wisconsin. Austal USA leads the Independence-variant team in Mobile, Alabama, constructing LCS 6 and the subsequent even-numbered hulls.

Littoral combat ships like Nantucket will be equipped with Over the Horizon – Weapons System (OTH-WS) Naval Strike Missile (NSM). The OTH NSM provides the U.S. and its allies with long range anti-surface offensive strike capability as well as increased coastline defense, deterrence, and interoperability.

Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in both near-shore and open-ocean environments, countering 21st-century coastal threats. LCS ships integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at www.dvidshub.net/webcast/34487. The link will become active approximately ten minutes prior to the event, at 09:50 a.m. EST.

Media inquiries may be directed to the Navy Office of Information at (703) 697-5342. For more information on the littoral combat ship program, visit: https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Fact-Files/Display-FactFiles/Article/2171607/littoral-combat-ship-class-lcs/