CBP Officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seize 35 pounds of cocaine
PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized 35 pounds of cocaine hidden within a northbound vehicle.
“Our frontline officers continue to work diligently to safeguard our communities through narcotic interdiction coupled with the effective use of technology,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. “A seizure like this exemplifies the importance and necessity of our ongoing border security mission.”
The seizure occurred on Nov. 11 at the Progreso International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 Dodge for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 14 packages containing 35 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $468,302.
CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
