Disaster Unemployment Assistance available for Juneau Residents Impacted by Flooding Disaster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. –Workers and self-employed Individuals within the City and Borough of Juneau who became unemployed as a direct result of the flooding that occurred on August 5-6, 2024, may qualify for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).

In response to a request for federal assistance by Governor Mike Dunleavy, individuals residing in the City and Borough of Juneau who were affected by the disaster may be eligible for assistance.

Individuals in the disaster area may qualify for DUA if they have experienced any of the following:

They have been disqualified or exhausted an entitlement to regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits.

Worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment in an area covered by the disaster declaration.

Became unemployed or unable to work as a direct result of the disaster.

Are unable to reach their place of employment or business as a direct result of the disaster.

Cannot work due to an injury caused by the disaster.

Applicants may be eligible for $148 to $370 per week for up to 36 weeks beginning the week ending August 11, 2024. Applicants must first apply for regular UI benefits by calling (907) 269-4700, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Self-employed persons and those not qualifying for regular unemployment insurance benefits who were unable to perform services due to the disaster may also apply for DUA benefits by calling 907-269-4700 or visit the Juneau Job Centerlocated at 10002 Glacier Highway, Suite 100, Juneau, AK 99801.

The deadline for DUA applications must be submitted no later than Monday, December 16, 2024.

Applicants will need to provide their social security number, contact information for their most recent employer, and dates worked. Unemployed and self-employed applicants should be prepared to provide documentation about their wages or self-employment earnings. Eligible earnings documentation would be the most recent federal tax records for tax year 2023, proof of employment prior to the disaster, or documents showing pending employment impacted by the disaster.

###

Follow FEMA Region 10 on X and LinkedIn for the latest updates and visit FEMA.gov for more information.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.