President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Crow Tribe of Montana

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Crow Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storm and straight-line winds that occurred on Aug. 6, 2024.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals of the Crow Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the Crow Tribe.

James R. Stephenson has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.