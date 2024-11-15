FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Highway 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway Baxley, GA 31513 Bryan County Jacob Grant Teen Center 185 Ball Park Road Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County Southeastern Technical College Special Programs Building 346 Kite Road, Building 1 Swainsboro, GA 30401 Laurens County Old West Laurens Middle School 338 West Laurens School Road Dublin, GA 31021 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County Screven County Library 106 Community Drive Sylvania, GA 30467 Tift County Tift County Swimming Pool 202 Baldwin Drive Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Bulloch County Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairground 16942 GA-67 Statesboro, GA 30458 Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cook County Cook Farm Service Agency 204 East 9th Street Adel, GA 31620 Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pierce County Pierce County Extension Office/USDA 705 College Avenue Blackshear, GA 31516 Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Montgomery County Old Road Department Parking Lot

310 W Broad Street

Mount Vernon, GA 30445 Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

Survivors can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.