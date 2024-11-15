Submit Release
FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Highway 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434

 

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513

Bryan County

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ball Park Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road 

Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue 

Douglas, GA 31533

Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College 

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road 

Dublin, GA 31021

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot                                                                                      111 Railroad Street 

Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue 

Augusta, GA 30904

Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467

Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street

Sandersville, GA 31082

  
FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours

Bulloch County

Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairground

16942 GA-67

Statesboro, GA 30458

Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cook County

Cook Farm Service Agency 

204 East 9th Street

Adel, GA 31620 

Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pierce County

Pierce County Extension Office/USDA

705 College Avenue

Blackshear, GA 31516

Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Montgomery County

Old Road Department Parking Lot
310 W Broad Street
Mount Vernon, GA 30445 

Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. 

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

Survivors can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the free FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362 any day of the week.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

 

