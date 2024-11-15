FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County
ATLANTA – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Jefferson County to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Jefferson County
National Guard Bid-EOC
1841 Highway 24 West
Louisville, GA 30434
Additional centers are open in the following counties:
|Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.
|
Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center
Baxley, GA 31513
|
Bryan County
Jacob Grant Teen Center
185 Ball Park Road
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
|
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405
|
Coffee County
The Atrium
Douglas, GA 31533
|
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401
|
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021
|
Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
|
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street
Thomson, GA 30824
|
Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
|
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467
|
Tift County
Tift County Swimming Pool
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
|
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436
|
Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082
|FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours
|
Bulloch County
Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairground
16942 GA-67
Statesboro, GA 30458
Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Cook County
Cook Farm Service Agency
204 East 9th Street
Adel, GA 31620
Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Pierce County
Pierce County Extension Office/USDA
705 College Avenue
Blackshear, GA 31516
Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
|
Montgomery County
Old Road Department Parking Lot
Friday, Nov. 15 – Saturday, Nov. 16
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.
Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.
If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.
Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.
For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.