Care court is not conservatorship, Alameda County judge explains

(Subscription required) Superior Court Judge Sandra Bean, who is leading Alameda County's CARE Court department, said she aims to make sure the program is built on collaboration and added "we are not conserving people." "It's a least restrictive alternative to conservatorships because we're not conserving people. We're not putting them in locked facilities. This is totally voluntary on the part of the participants," she said.

