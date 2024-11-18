Carolina Hemp Hut Sponsors Snow Approach Foundation Gala in Hillsborough

The Snow Approach Foundation, led by renowned dementia care expert Teepa Snow, focuses on reducing stigma and isolation associated with brain changes Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

Empowering Communities: Carolina Hemp Hut Joins Forces with Snow Approach Foundation to Support Brain Health Advocacy

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a leading provider of hemp and botanical wellness products, proudly sponsored the Snow Approach Foundation Annual Gala and Auction 2024, held on November 16, 2024, in downtown Hillsborough. The event successfully raised funds to support the Snow Approach Foundation's mission of fostering an inclusive community for individuals experiencing brain changes.

The Gala featured a silent auction with a diverse array of items, including local art, wellness packages, and unique experiences, all generously donated by community members and businesses. Attendees enjoyed live music, gourmet dining, and inspiring speeches highlighting the Foundation's impactful work.

"Carolina Hemp Hut is honored to support the Snow Approach Foundation in their dedication to education, advocacy, and personal growth for those affected by neurodegenerative conditions," said Mary Lopez Carter, Founder of the Carolina Hemp Hut. "We share a commitment to enhancing community well-being and are proud to contribute to such a meaningful cause."

The Snow Approach Foundation, led by renowned dementia care expert Teepa Snow, focuses on reducing stigma and isolation associated with brain changes. The Foundation offers education and engagement opportunities for individuals and families, promoting a more inclusive and supportive community.

While the Snow Approach Foundation does not endorse specific products, it values the support of community partners like Carolina Hemp Hut in advancing its mission.

For more information about the Snow Approach Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.snowapproach.org.

About Carolina Hemp Hut

Carolina Hemp Hut, founded by Mary Lopez Carter, is dedicated to providing high-quality hemp and botanical products aimed at improving health and wellness. With a focus on education and community engagement, Carolina Hemp Hut serves as a trusted resource for individuals seeking natural health solutions.

For more information about Carolina Hemp Hut, visit carolinahemphut.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

