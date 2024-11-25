Hercules Fence Chooses Virginia Commercial Construction Company Scott-Long for Office Expansion Project

Scott-Long Construction logo

More Office, Training, and New Stormwater Management Capabilities Under New Roof

Being in the construction business, we at Hercules appreciate companies that have a strong reputation, bring expertise to the project, and do what they say they'll do—and with a smile.” — Jay Klebanoff, CEO of Hercules Fence

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scott-Long Construction has begun work on an office and shop space expansion for Hercules Fence , Virginia's leading residential and commercial fencing company.The expanded space will include more office, conference, and training rooms, as well as expanded capabilities—a new stormwater management facility with products from ADS (Advanced Drainage Systems), featuring the MC-3500 Stormtech Chamber System. The project is slated for completion in Spring 2025."Being in the construction business, we at Hercules appreciate companies that have a strong reputation, bring expertise to the project, and do what they say they'll do—and with a smile," said Jay Klebanoff, CEO of Hercules Fence."We're honored to be part of building a home for the next phase of Hercules Fence's growth alongside John F. Heltzel AIA and Rinker Design Associates, P.C.," states the Northern Virginia commercial contractor's CEO, John Scott. "We've been Hercules Fence's client in the past; that makes this project even more meaningful for our team."About Scott-Long ConstructionScott-Long Construction has been a leader in the development and construction industry since 1961. Located in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long-standing relationships through general contracting and development management services. Their approach puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to deliver superior project outcomes.

