DigiThree Labs Certified as Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Hitachi Vantara HCP

Combining Blockchain Technology with Leading Data Storage Solutions to Address Modern Data Security Needs

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigiThree Labs, the innovative sales and integration arm of DigiCorp Labs, today announced its certification as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) for Hitachi Vantara. This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in data security and management, as DigiThree Labs will now offer DigiCorp’s blockchain-driven solutions as an additional “bolt-on” layer to Hitachi Vantara’s esteemed Hitachi Content Platform (HCP). This strategic collaboration provides enterprises with advanced, secure, and compliant data storage and management solutions, all while ensuring seamless integration with existing systems.Through the ISV certification, DigiThree Labs is positioned to deliver and support DigiCorp’s cutting-edge blockchain solutions, which seamlessly enhance Hitachi’s Content Platform. The partnership aims to provide enterprise-grade data security and compliance tailored for high-demand sectors, including Smart City and IoT infrastructure, cybersecurity resilience, and metadata-driven AI compliance. The combined expertise of DigiThree Labs and Hitachi Vantara is set to address critical challenges surrounding data integrity, governance, and regulatory compliance.Driving Innovation Across Key SectorsWith a focus on the most pressing data challenges of the digital age, the partnership will target:Smart Cities & IoT: Blockchain-enhanced data solutions to secure the connected urban infrastructure.Cybersecurity & Resilience: Leveraging blockchain technology to enhance data security and continuity.AI Compliance & Metadata Management: Tools for regulatory compliance and data governance in AI-driven environments.DigiCorp’s proprietary DGMV SmartLayer technology enables DigiThree Labs to add a secure, people-centered data layer over Hitachi’s infrastructure. The SmartLayer is designed to validate each change within digital datasets through robust cryptographic authentication, linking modifications to unique digital signatures from verified individuals. This ensures data integrity while placing individuals at the core of data management—a crucial advancement in the AI era. By leveraging blockchain, the SmartLayer maintains an immutable log of changes, providing an independent audit trail to detect fraud or data manipulation, even in the face of potential quantum computing threats.Industry Perspectives on the ISV PartnershipJozua van der Deijl, CEO of DigiCorp Labs and DigiThree Labs, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Achieving ISV certification with Hitachi Vantara is a tremendous honor and underscores our commitment to secure, innovative data solutions. This partnership allows DigiCorp’s Web3 and blockchain technology to enhance Hitachi’s next-generation storage capabilities, adding an extra layer of security and integrity that elevates data management to new levels of resilience and trust.”Mikhael Wyns, Country Manager of Hitachi Vantara BeNeLux, echoed these sentiments. “This new collaboration is built to meet our customers' current and future needs related to data security, compliance, and governance. It empowers us to integrate our expertise in resilient infrastructure, software, and services to help our customers properly address these rapidly evolving challenges.”Showcasing Innovation at the Hitachi Vantara Experience CenterCustomers and partners will soon have the opportunity to explore the combined power of DigiCorp and Hitachi Vantara solutions at Hitachi’s EMEA Experience Center in Zaltbommel. This center will feature real-world demonstrations and proof-of-concepts, showcasing the transformative potential of this partnership.About DigiThree LabsDigiThree Labs is the sales and integration force of DigiCorp Labs, committed to delivering blockchain-enhanced cybersecurity solutions for IoT, Smart Cities, and enterprise settings. By integrating with Hitachi’s HCP, DigiThree Labs provides enhanced data security and compliance through its DGMV SmartLayer Protocol.Learn more at www.digithreelabs.com or connect on LinkedIn.About DigiCorp Labs:Digicorp Labs specializes in developing innovative Web3 solutions that prioritize trust, security, and transparency across every layer of technology. Through the patent-pending DGMV SmartLayer protocol, Digicorp Labs bridges traditional systems with the evolving digital economy, empowering businesses to:Enhance data integrityStreamline complianceEliminate vendor lock-inEnsure full data sovereigntyWith a blockchain-agnostic architecture, Digicorp Labs leverages a variety of open-source UTXO chains, providing high-performance solutions without vendor lock-in. The DigiByte blockchain stands out with its exceptional attributes, such as swift block times, real-time difficulty adjustments, and consistent operational reliability, making it ideal for applications in IoT and cybersecurity.By integrating these capabilities, Digicorp enables enterprises to explore and seamlessly adopt alternative Layer 1 networks tailored to their unique needs.Explore the ecosystem at www.digicorplabs.com About Hitachi VantaraHitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit www.hitachivantara.com About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the 3 business sectors of "Digital Systems & Services" – supporting our customers' digital transformation; "Green Energy & Mobility" – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and "Connective Industries" – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company's revenues as 3 sectors for fiscal year 2023 (ended March 31, 2024) totaled 8,564.3 billion yen, with 573 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 270,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com ###HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.