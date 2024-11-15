Deputy President Mashatile calls for speedy resolution on the provision of benefits and socio-economic support for Military Veterans

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile has today, Friday, 15 November 2024, chaired a meeting of the Presidential Task Team (PTT) on Military Veterans, to consider progress achieved in addressing matters related to the provision of benefits and socio-economic support for Military Veterans.

The Task Team was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide political oversight in addressing the issues raised by Military Veterans.

Chaired by Deputy President Mashatile, the Task Team includes the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Moshekga, Minister in the Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Deputy Minister of Military Veterans, Maj Gen (Ret) Bantu Holomisa.

The Task Team received reports from convenors of work streams established to aid in the streamlining of the work aimed at providing essential support to military veterans. The work streams are constituted to focus on the following:

Legislative review

Organisational redesign of the Department of Military Veterans

Verification, Database Cleansing and Enhancement

Socio-Economic Support

Pensions and benefits

Heritage, memoralisation and burial support

Communication

To date, about 3091 qualifying military veterans have received their pension benefits, which demonstrate a steady progress on the pace of the rollout process. The Task Team has directed the department to fast-track the rollout process and ensure that all qualifying veterans do receive relevant benefits due to them.



The Task Team further noted that the implementing department had registered some significant progress with regards to the process to redesign its organisational structure, guided by the aim to strengthen internal capacity to address the misalignment and ensure that the department provides adequate services to military veterans.



As part of government commitment to recognise the injustices of the past and to honour those who suffered for justice and freedom in the country as well as healing the divisions of the past, the Task Team took note of the successful implementation of the Exile Repatriation Project, as well as the Presidential Homecoming Ceremony officiated by President Ramaphosa, on 27th September 2024.

The first group of repatriations from Zambia and Zimbabwe included the mortal remains of Duma Nokwe, Florence Mophosho and Basil February.

Deputy President Mashatile has acknowledged the important work done to date and further directed that the department must accelerate the implementation of plans aimed at addressing the plight of military veterans.

In this regard, the meeting reflected on the upcoming Summit of the South African Military Association (SAMVA), which will provide a platform to report back of the work done since the establishment of the Presidential Task Team on Military Veterans.

“In responding to the Military Veterans’ demands and grievances that have been presented to government, we must establish a monitoring, all transparent about our progress in meeting the demands of military veterans”, said Deputy President Mashatile in his closing remarks.

