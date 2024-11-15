Governor Hochul Announces New Initiatives to Support the Growth o...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the new Blue-Ribbon Panel to Advance Agriculture Education and additional investments to grow agricultural education and support youth leadership following the state’s first-ever Youth Agriculture Conference. The conference, which took place Wednesday and Thursday at the Empire State Plaza in Albany, brought together nearly 300 high school students from FFA, 4-H and the National Society for Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences. The students came from across the state to identify opportunities for youth engagement in agriculture that reflect the industry’s future workforce needs.

“As a former 4-Her, I understand the importance of youth ag education and how valuable it is to ensuring we have a strong, vibrant agricultural industry,” Governor Hochul said. “With additional funding being provided to support critical programming and a new Blue Ribbon Panel that will tackle challenges and identify new opportunities in this area, we will pave a clear path forward for our next generation of agricultural leaders, bringing young people together from every corner of our New York State.”

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball kicked off the conference, in partnership with the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences New York Agriculture Education and Outreach Program. The two-day conference consisted of breakout sessions and workshops to provide New York students with the opportunity to connect with state leaders and better understand how policy shapes the interconnected food, agriculture, and natural resource industries. Students explored the many challenges and possibilities within these industries, connected with other students and professionals regarding their own interests and discovered the diverse array of career possibilities in agriculture.

Following the first day of discussion, the Governor announced the establishment of a Blue-Ribbon Panel to Advance Agriculture Education, which will bring together food and agriculture industry stakeholders, educational institutions, and educators to chart a course for strengthening agriculture education and supporting the multi-faceted needs of the workforce. The panel will work together, through their respective organizations, to assess the many opportunities to educate today’s youth in our food and agriculture system; examine the barriers and opportunities to increase agriculture education in schools; review agricultural teaching certification; and support agriculture and food workforce systems. The Panel will issue a report to the Governor addressing these issues and providing next steps.

In addition, the Governor announced $50,000 will be provided to the statewide 4-H program at Cornell University, a part of Cornell Cooperative Extension, for strategic visioning that will bring together state staff, county leadership and youth to map out the key role 4-H will play in preparing New York’s youth for the next 10 years. As 4-H in New York continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of young people, including adapting to new times and spaces to mentor them, this process will allow 4-H to inventory its strengths and opportunities, identify the dynamic needs of today’s youth, and create a plan to launch 4-H into the next decade of career and leadership development in New York.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “I am so pleased to be a part of this first-ever Agriculture Youth Conference, which is bringing together hundreds of our students from all corners of New York who have a passion and excitement for agriculture that is contagious. There is a tremendous momentum here at the State, led by our Governor, in investing in agricultural education and supporting leadership across all of our youth ag organizations. This conference is providing our young people the opportunity to meet each other, share their ideas, and help to chart a path forward for a strong, sustainable agricultural industry for many generations ahead.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The path to a strong economy and secure food supply is directly tied to how we, as a state, help the next generation step in to drive New York’s diverse agricultural sectors and industries forward. The ideas and conversations sparked at New York’s first-ever Youth Agriculture Conference are critical to helping students discover how they can turn their individual passions into tangible careers. Together with the launch of the Blue-Ribbon Panel and direct support for statewide leadership programs, we’re working to build a strong foundation for the future of New York agriculture and prepare the next generation to lead with purpose."

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Agricultural education through programs like FFA, 4-H, and MANRRS are important for the future of New York’s agricultural industry, helping prepare the next generation of veterinarians, scientists, teachers, entrepreneurs, and farmers. This Youth Leadership Conference demonstrates our commitment to quality agricultural education; working together to pave the future of NY agriculture. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues for today's conference and for launching the Blue-Ribbon Panel, both of which will strengthen the industry and support the next generation of agricultural leaders."

Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Associate Dean of Land Grant Affairs and Director of Translational Research Programs Julie Suarez said, “Cornell CALS has trained New York’s agricultural and environmental leaders since our college’s founding. We’re honored to participate in this conference alongside our SUNY and New York State partners – and are energized to help build on the momentum of the state’s commitment to revitalize ag education in our urban, suburban and rural communities. I’m so grateful to Governor Hochul for hosting this important event, bringing together our current and future ag leaders to co-create the future of New York food and design new pathways and career opportunities for New York state youth.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension Associate Dean and Director Andy Turner said, “This conference is bringing our future leaders together with the current leaders in government, education, and industry to think and dream about New York’s food, agriculture and nature-based economy, and the role today’s youth will play in building and sustaining that vision. Bringing youth together from all corners of the state, with different experiences and connections to our food system, is incredibly important. I think we will look back to this conference as the start of a new wave of innovation and growth for our young leaders and for New York State.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension Interim NYS 4-H Youth Development Program Leader Alexa Maille said, “The New York Youth Agriculture Leadership Conference is a unique opportunity for championing youth sparks in agriculture and food systems. It's incredible to witness the joy of youth leaders from across the state gathering with each other and with adult leaders as they share their passion for food systems and work together to cultivate a thriving future.”

New York FFA Director Juleah Tolosky said, “This event provides a foundation for New York youth from every community to come together to explore the future of food and agriculture in our state. The future belongs to them and will result from their actions, and it's been a privilege to partner with agencies and individuals who esteem the role our youth play in the success of our state.”

MANRRS CEO Ebony Webber said, “The National Society for MANRRS is proud to support the inaugural Youth Leadership Conference in collaboration with the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets, Junior MANRRS, 4-H, and FFA. This groundbreaking event marks a significant step forward in uniting youth organizations to inspire and empower the next generation of agricultural leaders. By providing a platform where young people can connect, learn, and grow, we are fostering the skills and passion needed to drive innovation and ensure a sustainable future for agriculture in New York State.”

Cornell University’s New York Agriculture in the Classroom Director Katie Carpenter said,“Today’s youth are not only the future of agriculture but also the innovators who will shape a more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food system. New York Agriculture in the Classroom is proud to help empower young minds to envision and implement forward-thinking solutions in agriculture, from climate-smart practices to advanced technology integration. We are investing in a future where food security and environmental stewardship go hand in hand, driven by the passion and vision of the next generation.”

New York State has seen significant growth in agriculture education and FFA programs over the past several years. Since 2016, the number of agricultural teachers has grown by over 75 percent, with a total of 437 educators across the state. In addition, New York’s FFA chapters and membership continue to grow, with a total of 209 FFA chapters established across New York today. There are currently five MANRRS collegiate chapters statewide, up from just two in 2022, and one junior chapter at John Bowne High School in New York City. Today, there is also a 4-H program in all 62 counties in New York State, providing educational opportunities to young people interested in agriculture in every corner of the State.

The Governor's 2024 State of the State address and FY25 Enacted Budget build on this work by continuing to prioritize investments in agricultural education to support workforce development and ensure that agriculture remains a viable industry in New York State. The Budget included $250,000 in funding for the conference, $1.25 million to support the New York FFA, $50,000 to support established New York Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS) charters and develop new ones, and $500,000 to support the New York Agriculture in the Classroom program and increase the number of certified agricultural educators in the state. In addition, $250,000 was included to support urban agricultural education. Together, these programs help meet the growing demand for agricultural education across New York.

About the Conference Partners

The New York FFA is an organization aspiring to prepare young people for careers and lifetimes of empowered choices as consumers and citizens. Through conferences, competitions and awards programs, New York FFA aspires to introduce students of all backgrounds to the relevant careers and issues that will impact their future. By developing interest and skills, we serve as a committed piece of the talent pipeline for careers in agriculture, food science, natural resources management, power, structural and technical systems and more.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. In 4-H programs, kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.

MANRRS is a national society that welcomes membership of people of all racial and ethnic group’s participation in agricultural and related science careers. MANRRS offers students opportunities to enhance leadership and organizational and public speaking skills, and to experience professional critique of scholarly work in a “user-friendly” environment. The Junior MANRRS Program is designed to inspire students in grades 7-12 to attend college and pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, agricultural and mathematics fields or STEAM.