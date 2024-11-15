No School Division Losses in Fourth Quarter
CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2024
There were no reported school division losses of public money during the fourth quarter of the 2023-24 school division fiscal year (June 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024).
The Ministry of Education has tabled a nil report to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
