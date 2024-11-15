FAA Updates BasicMed Program

Friday, November 15, 2024

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration updated its BasicMed regulations to allow pilots to operate larger aircraft and carry more passengers.

BasicMed, which took effect in 2017, allows pilots to fly without holding an FAA medical certificate provided they meet certain conditions.

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 required the FAA to expand BasicMed to:

Increase the number of allowable passengers to six from five, and the number of occupants to seven from six.

Increase the maximum aircraft takeoff weight to 12,500 lbs. from 6,000 lbs., excluding transport category helicopters.

Allow pilot examiners to conduct flight checks using BasicMed in aircraft that are covered by the BasicMed rule. Information for examiners is available here.

Pilots must meet specific conditions to operate under BasicMed. Among other things, they must have held a valid medical certificate at some point after July 14, 2006; the most recent medical certificate cannot have been denied, revoked, or suspended; they must complete a medical exam by a state-licensed physician; they must complete an online medical education course; and they must hold a valid U.S. driver’s license.

BasicMed also includes certain limitations. Pilots cannot fly for compensation or hire and are restricted to flying at or below 18,000 feet altitude and at a speed no greater than 250 knots.