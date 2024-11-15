Brenson Advisory Is Open to New Clients: Exclusive Opportunity for Healthcare Providers

Brenson Advisory offers hands-on consulting and angel investments for service-driven professionals ready to scale to $1M+ annual income.

We provide hands-on support to help professionals grow their businesses to $1M+ by delivering practical solutions and expert guidance every step of the way.” — Brenson Advisory CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenson Advisory, an exclusive, boutique consulting firm, is thrilled to announce that, after a long wait, we are now accepting new clients for full service consulting and offering a limited number of angel investment opportunities for budding ideas that just need funding!We are known for our careful, selective approach—only taking on clients whose businesses have the potential to reach an annual income of $1 million or more. Our expertise is ideal for professionals providing human-focused services: healthcare and mental health providers, professional advisors (CPA,s attorneys, etc), coaches, personal trainers, and other service-driven practitioners who aspire to start or grow their own practices!Unlike other so-called "coaches," Brenson Advisory stands out because we operate just like a top-tier consulting firm—you get an entire team dedicated to your success. We don’t simply give you advice and send you on your way. Our team comes in with real action, covering every critical aspect of your business: financial, marketing, consultancy, human resources, and legal. With Brenson Advisory, you get the expertise of a team that works alongside you to build and grow your practice, rather than leaving you to figure it all out alone.Three Tips for Finding a Real ConsultantIf you’re considering hiring a consultant, here are three important tips to make sure you’re getting a true expert—not someone who’s just in it for a quick buck.Tip 1: Ask Them to Prove Their SuccessA legitimate consultant should have a proven track record. Be cautious of someone who only has experience with their own single practice. Just because someone successfully built their own business doesn’t make them an expert consultant—it makes them an anomaly. True consulting experience means building business after business, beyond just their own. Ask for proof. Who are their former or current clients? If they operate under non-disclosure agreements (which is common), ask to see other proof like a bank statement or a tax return showing their results. Proven winners have nothing to hide; con-men will evade you or make excuses.Tip 2: Verify Their Business RegistrationLook them up! Any consulting firm should be a legitimate corporation registered in their state. If they aren’t registered as an LLC, PLLC or S corp and in good standing, you have to question whether they 1. Are not reporting income (FRAUD Alert!) or co-mingling funds, and 2. do they have any business coaching you if their own affairs aren't in proper legal order?Tip 3: Ask Who's on Their TeamNo single person can be an expert in every aspect of your business—financial, marketing, legal, HR, and operations. If a consultant claims they do it all, ask who they turn to for advice - who's on the team? Who ensures they understand state-specific regulations? Who understands the laws for HIPPA, EEOC, FTC, IRS, DES, etc? Simply reading about a topic they googled or use AI for, doesn’t make someone an attorney or a financial expert!If they’re working as a solo "business coach" , ask who they rely on and PAY on for guidance. outside their scope of knowledge. If the answer is “no one”—then RUN. You deserve a team, not a one-person show that risks missing crucial details.Brenson Advisory is here to offer real support, backed by a full team of experts . If you’re ready to build a thriving practice, let’s talk.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.