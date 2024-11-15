Registration deadline for media covering OSCE Ministerial Council extended to 27 November

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 15 November 2024 – The 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 5 and 6 December 2024 in Malta.

Media representatives are invited to cover the proceedings, which will be held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, Malta. Advance accreditation is mandatory for all media representatives.

Registration Details:

Members of the media wishing to cover the OSCE Ministerial Council—whether in-person or virtually - must register online by Wednesday, 27 November 2024, at 17:00 CET via the designated registration system.

Media representatives have two options for attendance:

In-person participation at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, Malta.

at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, Malta. Virtual participation through the virtual Media Centre on Zoom, which will provide a one-way transmission for viewing purposes only (no interactive participation).

Important Notes:

Participants may only choose one option - either in-person or virtual participation - and cannot apply for both.

- and cannot apply for both. Remote participants must log in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the session to ensure timely access.

Live streaming on YouTube will be limited to the opening session, the closing session, and the final press conference. Media representatives registering for the virtual Media Centre, however, will be granted wider access to the proceedings via a dedicated Zoom link.

Only media representatives registered through the official system will be granted access. No alternative arrangements will be made for online coverage.

For further inquiries, please contact: pressoscemcmt.mfet@gov.mt.

Hosted at the invitation of the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, the Ministerial Council of the OSCE will convene foreign ministers from the 57 OSCE participating States.