Feenix.ai Announces Integration with Buy with AWS, Offering Simplified Procurement through Custom Storefronts

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feenix.ai , a no-code cloud marketplace platform helping B2B software companies accelerate their go-to-market (GTM) strategies, today announced its integration with Buy with AWS, a new feature now available through AWS Marketplace. By implementing custom storefronts powered by Buy with AWS, Feenix.ai now provides simplified software buying experiences for customers on its website, powered by AWS Marketplace, a digital store that makes it easy for customers to find, buy, deploy, and manage software and services from AWS Partners.With custom storefronts powered by Buy with AWS, customers can explore and purchase software in AWS Marketplace using their Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts, all from Feenix.ai's streamlined interface. This integration simplifies the procurement process and accelerates time-to-value by providing a seamless shopping experience tailored to each organization’s needs. After purchase, customers can manage subscriptions in AWS Marketplace, benefit from centralized AWS billing, and leverage cost optimization tools.“As an AWS Marketplace seller, we are excited to offer Buy with AWS to enhance the customer experience on our platform and bring custom storefronts to life,” said Hussein Khazaal, CEO of Feenix.ai. “This new capability aligns with our mission to simplify software procurement by offering intelligent, no-code solutions that empower organizations to manage their software buying and selling processes more efficiently.”Feenix.ai’s custom storefronts and integration with Buy with AWS reinforce its commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences. By leveraging the robust AWS Marketplace and streamlining the procurement process, Feenix.ai helps customers make informed decisions, reduce procurement complexity, and accelerate digital transformation journeys.Customers visiting these storefronts can explore products available for purchase through custom storefronts integrated with AWS Marketplace. Learn more about Buy with AWS by visiting the Buy with AWS webpage

