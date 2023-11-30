Feenix.ai announces API integration with AWS Marketplace to help ISVs accelerate their Cloud go-to-market
The Feenix.ai integration enables ISVs to easily list their SaaS solutions on AWS Marketplace and accelerate their co-selling journey with AWS.
Through Feenix.ai's seamless integration with AWS Marketplace, ISVs can utilize the full potential of AWS Marketplace, accelerating growth and unlocking new opportunities.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feenix.ai, Inc., a no-code cloud marketplace platform for business-to-business (B2B) software companies to accelerate their go-to-market (GTM) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today a new API integration with AWS Marketplace to scale transactions through AWS Marketplace.
AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. The AWS Marketplace Catalog APIs and AWS Marketplace Agreement APIs are designed to help sellers to manage products, offers, resale authorizations, and agreements for AWS Marketplace.
Feenix.ai Cloud Marketplace Platform now has an API integration with AWS Marketplace, enabling customers to streamline their AWS Marketplace transactions and integrate with their customer relationship management (CRM) systems to further drive sales productivity and stronger relationships with AWS, leading to faster deal cycles and higher win rates.
“Feenix.ai’s Cloud Marketplace Platform is designed to further simplify and streamline the overall AWS Marketplace experience,” commented Amit Rawlani, Sr. Director Technology Alliances & Solutions at Cloudian. "Partnering with Feenix.ai to launch our Hybrid Cloud Storage listing, provided us with visual tools that consolidated our marketplace and co-selling transactions and real-time notifications and private offer management simplified our workflow"
AWS launched APIs for AWS Marketplace to support seamless integrations with AWS Marketplace to enable sellers to scale business processes related to AWS Marketplace and provide an optimized procurement experience to customers. This launch has enabled Feenix.ai to expand its support for AWS Marketplace and provide the following benefits:
● Accelerate New Listing Creation - Effortless listing without relying on development resources, reducing listing times from months to hours.
● Comprehensive and Intuitive Private Offers Management - Simplify the management of private offers, including reseller authorizations, renewals, and real-time notifications.
● Unified Dashboard for Monitoring AWS Marketplace Transactions - Consolidated view through a single pane of glass to monitor all AWS Marketplace transactions. Feenix.ai provides deep business insights without any manual aggregation of data from multiple sources.
"We are thrilled to be working with Feenix.ai as we plan our AWS Marketplace journey," expressed Phil Griston, Director of AWS Partnership at Equinix. "Leveraging their firsthand operational expertise and their platform’s seamless integration capabilities is accelerating our own time to launch and lets us optimize our operations."
Get started with Feenix.ai today and streamline your AWS Marketplace management—visit the Feenix.ai Cloud Marketplace Platform listing on AWS Marketplace to subscribe and transform your go-to-market strategy with our innovative no-code platform.
About Feenix.ai, Inc.
Feenix.ai redefines AWS Marketplace management with its intuitive no-code platform, and effortless management of listings, offers, reseller authorizations, and co-selling opportunities. Our user-friendly solution empowers businesses to effortlessly navigate AWS Marketplace operations, accelerating their go-to-market strategy. Unlike existing solutions, we prioritize user experience through simplification and automation, offering businesses powerful tools at affordable prices. Enhance your AWS Marketplace presence with Feenix.ai's innovative approach, designed to simplify operations and drive business growth.
