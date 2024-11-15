Submit Release
Numerous dead pigeons discovered in American Falls likely died from emaciation

Idaho Fish and Game’s Wildlife Health and Forensic Laboratory has completed its tests on some of the dead pigeons found in and near an unoccupied building in American Falls last month.

Samples taken from the birds were negative for pigeon paramyxovirus and Avian influenza, two diseases of concern. The necropsy investigations support the likely cause of deaths was due to emaciation (poor body condition).

On Oct. 25, an Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer responded to a call regarding a multitude of pigeons that were dying or already dead in and around a large vacant building in American Falls.  The officer discovered over 200 birds that were dead or having difficulty walking and flying. Several dead birds were immediately collected and submitted for disease testing.

