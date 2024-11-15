Wyoming Military Department Reports Positive Culture Shift in Combatting Sexual Harassment and Assault

COWBOY GUARD CULTURE | Interview with Maj. Gen. Greg Porter

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Military Department released its annual report on sexual harassment and sexual assault for Fiscal Year 2024, highlighting the department’s strides in fostering a culture of dignity, respect and accountability in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Nov. 15, 2024.

Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Adjutant General of the Wyoming National Guard, presented the report to Wyoming Governor, to the Wyoming Legislature through the Joint Transportation, Highways, and Military Affairs Committee, and to the WYMD force showcasing high levels of confidence in leadership and an ongoing commitment to addressing and preventing inappropriate behavior.

The report underscores a sustained culture shift within the Wyoming National Guard. While instances of SH and SA remain minimal, the department continues to prioritize a comprehensive approach to prevention, support for survivors and accountability for perpetrators, aiming to ensure a safe environment for all members.

Executive Summary: Progress in Prevention, Accountability and Support

The report emphasized that WYMD maintains a culture that does not tolerate sexual harassment or assault. Although instances of SH and SA have been minimal, the department is resolute in ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect. The key findings reveal no systemic trends of SH/SA in the Wyoming National Guard, with just two informal SH reports, both addressed with administrative actions. Meanwhile, SA reports have decreased from 11 in FY23 to nine in FY24, the majority of which occurred in past years.

“We are committed to improving our culture through rigorous training and holding members accountable for inappropriate actions,” Porter said. “Our goal is to ensure we treat all of our members with dignity and respect. If we have members who are victims, we provide them with world class support.”

Key Findings and Trends

The WYMD has taken several steps in line with Department of Defense and National Guard Bureau guidelines to foster a safe and supportive environment. In FY24, six unrestricted and three restricted SA reports were filed, marking a decline. Importantly, four of these cases were historical and reported from previous fiscal years.

The report highlighted several shared characteristics across cases:

● Victims generally know the perpetrator.

● Perpetrators are primarily male, while victims include both genders.

● Alcohol played a role in only two instances, and rank differences between perpetrators and victims were minimal.

This year’s results reflect the findings from the 2023 Climate Survey, which showed WYNG’s risk factors for SH/SA are low while protective factors are high. Units showed isolated instances of inappropriate behavior, yet the survey results pointed to overwhelming confidence in leadership—a significant indicator of trust within WYNG ranks.

Command Climate and Support Systems

The WYMD Inspector General’s sensing sessions, conducted with 244 personnel in 10 sessions, revealed no SH or SA concerns, underscoring WYMD’s ongoing progress. Soldiers and Airmen confirmed having “wingmen” and “battle buddies,” illustrating a network of support among WYMD members.

Sustained and Improved Initiatives

The report identified several sustained practices and areas of improvement:

Sustains:

● WYNG’s “No Wrong Door” policy ensures SA reports are met with prompt, appropriate action.

● Reporting is encouraged for past incidents, highlighting a culture of accountability.

● WYNG personnel are well-trained, with programs that are directly relevant to threats and risks observed within the department.

● External agencies regularly review WYNG programs to help drive continuous improvement and adapt resources for unit commanders.

Improvements:

● A stronger connection to local community resources could bolster support for victims in the Wyoming National Guard.

● While inappropriate behaviors such as off-color jokes and vulgarity were occasionally noted in surveys, they went unreported through official channels, indicating a potential gap between observation and reporting.

● The fast-paced changes in policy and standards from DoD and NGB require WYNG to be agile in implementing adjustments effectively.

The Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce: A Critical Resource

Since its inception in FY22, WYMD’s IPPW has expanded to include a team of managers and specialists, all but one position currently filled. This team collaborates closely with WYMD leadership, supporting preventative measures and safeguarding the well-being of personnel. The IPPW’s efforts have been recognized as compliant by NGB’s Compliance and Training team.

Sexual Harassment and Assault Definitions and Reporting Options

The report detailed the definitions and reporting pathways for SH and SA. In FY24, two informal SH complaints were logged, with zero formal complaints or command-directed investigations. Regarding SA, restricted and unrestricted reporting options continue to be available to victims, with the restricted report option allowing confidential reporting without triggering an official investigation. WYMD’s emphasis on all SA reports being reported to external local law enforcement and to the National Guard Bureau’s Office of Complex Investigations if not investigated by law enforcement reflects a commitment to impartiality.

Training, Education, and Unit Climate Surveys

The report also noted the importance of annual and situational training. Based on feedback from the 2023 Defense Organizational Climate Survey, WYMD has set FY24 objectives to address workplace stress, sexually harassing behaviors and hostile work environments. Positive trends in leadership support, supervisor engagement and unit cohesion underscore a resilient, collaborative culture.

WYMD will continue conducting sensing sessions focusing on communication, empowerment and accountability. The session goals are to ensure that Soldiers and Airmen feel secure in addressing any concerns related to SH and SA. In FY24, no issues in these areas were raised, which the report attributes to a strong “battle buddy” system.

Forward-Looking Actions for FY25

Looking ahead, WYMD will sustain many of its current practices while making adjustments to enhance support and reporting measures. Porter outlined a series of actions, including:

Continue publishing annual SH/SA reports to key stakeholders and WYMD personnel. Providing updated briefings on SH/SA reporting trends and confidentiality to guard members. Continuing to support victims with dedicated resources and ensuring swift accountability measures for perpetrators.

“We have no tolerance for sexual misconduct. We aim for a Wyoming Military Department where every member is respected and supported,” Porter stated. “The insights from this report will drive our commitment to strengthening prevention, accountability and survivor support.”