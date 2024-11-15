New American Job Centers Open in Southeast, Northeast DC

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Thursday, November 14, the District of Columbia Department of Employment Services (DOES) celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new America Job Center (AJC) and the temporary home of the DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) at 2201 Shannon Place SE. On Monday, a new northeast location at 899 N. Capitol Street opens, as the AJC at Reeves Center on 14th Street NW closes.



Washingtonians can register for appointments or walk-in and receive help with unemployment insurance, paid family leave, and workforce services, as well as sign up for DCIA training for infrastructure careers with leading companies in the high-demand fields.



"This new American Job Centers strengthen our commitment to empowering District residents with workforce development and employment resources where they live,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “By centralizing education, training, and support services, we are removing barriers and ensuring residents have access to opportunities and training that lead to sustainable careers.”



The District of Columbia’s workforce programs receive substantial support from the U.S. Department of Labor, with over $35.6 million in total funding across various initiatives. These programs include grants for adult and youth services, dislocated workers, veterans, and reemployment services, all aimed at enhancing employment opportunities.



The DC Infrastructure Academy was launched in 2018 by Mayor Bowser as a partnership between the District government and utility, union, university, and private sector partners to create a pipeline to in-demand infrastructure jobs for DC residents; the DCIA offers training programs in various infrastructure fields. These include construction, energy, utility, information technology, transportation, and telecommunications. Since its inception, DCIA has trained nearly 5,000 residents for careers in infrastructure.



The American Job Center system partners with a variety of governmental, educational and community-based entities that help customers find employment or become job-ready. The system is designed to provide one-stop access to information and direct referrals to career-related resources in a seamless manner – which relieves customers of searching for such programs on their own. American Job Center partners include public and private facilities, educational and training programs, labor market information, health and rehabilitative services, social services, and federal and local government agencies. American Job Center partnerships are also a required element according to law. The District’s full-service American Job Center is at 4058 Minnesota Ave. NE.



For more information on the American Job Centers, the DC Infrastructure Academy, and other DOES programs and services, please visit DOES.dc.gov.