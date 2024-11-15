Exercise Phoenix Express 2024 Concludes in Tunisia

This year’s exercise was hosted in Tunisia with training taking place throughout the Southern Mediterranean Sea and territorial waters of participating North African nations. Members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army worked alongside African and European Allies and partners to incorporate the use of the multinational communication center (MNCC), improving communications among maritime forces from Europe, North Africa, and the United States.

This 12-day exercise brings together North African, European, and U.S. maritime forces as part of a global network of maritime security forces to enhance cooperation and expertise in maritime security operations in the Southern Mediterranean Sea.

“Phoenix Express is one of the most significant ways our nations collaborate,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, Commander U.S. 6th Fleet. “It is crucial to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information sharing, and tactical expertise with our Allies and partner nations to counter sea-based illicit activity in North Africa and the Southern Mediterranean Sea.”

Phoenix Express focuses on increasing the capabilities and interoperability of land- and sea-based maritime security operations. The use of the MNCC and maritime operations center sought to improve communications with participating Allies and partner nations. Ship-boarding, diving, and search and rescue exercises allowed participating nations to share information, refine tactics, and improve techniques to bolster maritime security in the region.

“Tunisia is honored to host Phoenix Express 2024,” said Commodore Noureddine Chakroun, Tunisian Navy Deputy Chief of Staff in Charge of Operations. “Our strategic location in the Mediterranean allowed us to facilitate multinational operations that addressed shared security objectives by collectively addressing maritime security challenges.”

Participating nations included Algeria, Belgium, Georgia, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Türkiye, and the United States.

Phoenix Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, facilitated by Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns.

Commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.