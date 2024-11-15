The Future USS Nantucket (LCS 27) Visits Namesake Communities

For the Nantucket Sailors, these visits were an opportunity to connect with the ship’s namesake city and the rich heritage that can be found throughout the state of Massachusetts before they bring the ship to life at a commissioning ceremony on Nov. 16.

For USS Nantucket’s Combat Systems Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Mike Lynch, the chance to spend Veteran’s Day with the local community was a meaningful moment during the week. “We are very grateful for the opportunity to spend Veteran’s Day with the veterans at the New England Veterans Home,” said Lynch. “It was great to hear their stories and allow us to connect with veterans in the Boston area.”

Of the events that Nantucket Sailors participated in, visiting the town of Nantucket was the most impactful to USS Nantucket’s Auxiliaries Officer, Lt. j.g. Meghana Komarraju. “I’m very grateful to the local community who spent their time to show us around the town on a walking tour and the tour of the Nantucket Whaling Museum,” said Komarraju. “The visit gave me a deeper appreciation for the town that our ship is named after. I feel much more connected to Nantucket as a whole.”

The crew volunteered with the United States Lightship Museum to restore the bunks in the staterooms onboard the Nantucket Lightship. “It was great working on the lightship and giving back to a project that’s special to our namesake town,” said Machinist Mate First Class Devon King.

To showcase their hard work and dedication to the public, the ship hosted public ship tours throughout the week to include hosting 316th Captain Commanding Maj. Michael Fish of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, Commissioner of Veterans Services Robert Santiago, and Former State of Massachusetts Chief of Staff for Veteran’s Services Paul Moran. The Nantucket also provided tours to Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from Boston colleges and universities.

USS Nantucket is the fourth U.S. Navy ship to bear this namesake, dating back to 1863 when the first USS Nantucket, a Passaic-class, single-turret monitor was commissioned. The Passaic-class Nantucket supported the U.S. Navy’s South Atlantic Blockade and played a critical role during the civil war.

The future USS Nantucket will commission on Saturday, Nov. 16 in Boston. To watch the commissioning ceremony on livestream please visit: www.dvidshub.net/webcast/34487

LCS 27 is a fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatant that operates in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. Littoral Combat Ships integrate with joint, combined, manned, and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.

The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.

