The Ad Spend Launches Beta: Streamlining Ad Monitoring with Slack App for Marketers

Free Slack App Simplifies Campaign Performance Tracking for Marketing Professionals

This should have existed already. It didn't. So we built it—and made it free.” — CEO, Ani Bisaria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ad Spend, a free tool for marketing professionals, launches its beta program today — inviting digital advertising and paid media managers to gain early access. The app simplifies monitoring key metrics across advertising channels by delivering essential ad data directly into Slack. With The Ad Spend, teams can easily stay on top of campaign performance — without logging into multiple platforms or learning new interfaces.



FEATURES

www.theadspend.com/features

Simple Setup, Org-Wide Access:

After integration, The Ad Spend becomes available to every member of a Slack organization, with no need for direct access to ad platforms. Setup takes less than 60 seconds via Slack SSO, requiring no username, password, or credit card.

One Command, Instant Insights:

With a single Slack command, /theadspend, users receive a summary of key metrics—including total spend, clicks, and leads—along with a concise breakdown for each integrated platform. As of November 14, 2024, The Ad Spend integrates with and summarizes data from LinkedIn Ads, Meta Ads, and Google Ads.

Conversational Analysis:

After receiving metrics from The Ad Spend, users can ask follow-up questions through Slack's 'reply in thread' feature. This experience is intuitive and similar to chatting with a teammate.

The Ad Spend can provide users with a variety of insights — budget allocation and channel performance, optimal keyword bids specific to an industry, creative performance by location/demographic, audience segmentation recommendations, messaging and copy performance, etc.

Industry-Leading Security Standards:

The Ad Spend prioritizes data security with encrypted connections for data synchronization and encryption at rest. Strict security protocols ensure the privacy and integrity of organizational information, with no data-sharing or selling practices. Comprehensive safeguards maintain confidentiality, prevent unauthorized access, and secure data handling across all processes.



TEAM

www.theadspend.com/team

CEO, ANI BISARIA

Ani Bisaria founded The Matchbox (www.thematchbox.inc) in 2022, swiftly scaling it to manage millions in ad spend for Fortune 500 clients within just two years. The company specializes in blending human insight with AI-driven testing for hyper-segmented marketing campaigns.

In 2023, Ani launched Spyll Records (www.spyll.co). Tracks from the Spyll catalog have been featured in campaigns for major brands like Formula 1 and Givenchy. As 'Bisaria' (www.bisaria.live), Ani produces original music and performs live, having opened for renowned acts like Deadmau5 and Gryffin.

In late 2024, Ani co-founded The Ad Spend (www.theadspend.com). As CEO, he is dedicated to building a company that cultivates curiosity and supports continuous improvement in organizations across the globe.

"The goal is to make advertising insights accessible to everyone in an organization, not just those directly managing campaigns. By adopting a familiar natural language approach, we transform complex data into a conversation. This allows users from any department to easily explore campaign performance, messaging effectiveness, and creative impact. By democratizing access to these insights, we hope to foster curiosity, encourage data-driven decision-making, and ultimately improve overall business results.”

— CEO, Ani Bisaria

www.anibisaria.com

www.theadspend.com/team/ani-bisaria

COO, JEROME ILLGNER

Jerome Illgner is an expert in building scalable AI tools for operational efficiency. As a founding engineer of a tech startup (acquired by Noona in 2021), Jerome generated over $120,000 in Annual Recurring Revenue while reducing deployment times by 98%. His expertise extends to data analytics and machine learning, having processed $300 million of political interests with LLMs to increase transparency in UK politics.

In his current role as CFO/COO at The Ad Spend, Jerome applies his experience in streamlining processes and growing startups to build a company that simplifies marketing. He is passionate about leveraging AI to automate complex workflows and empower marketing teams to make data-driven decisions more efficiently.

"I can't stand seeing people waste time on tedious tasks that should be simpler. Large language models have opened up a new dimension for user interaction.

With The Ad Spend, we're exploring this frontier to make reporting on marketing analytics as easy as asking a colleague—maybe even easier."

— COO, Jerome Illgner

www.theadspend.com/team/jerome-illgner

CTO, ALEXANDER LYON

Alexander Lyon is a prominent Open-Source developer specializing in build tooling, compilers, web technologies, and creating fast, reliable systems. With a proven track record in scaling operations and delivering impactful products, he built an AI-augmented pipeline for accelerating planning applications that generated $1M in revenue in just four months.

With experience spanning open-source freelancing, startups, consulting, and full-time roles at Meta and Vercel, Alexander now turns his focus to The Ad Spend. He's applying his passion for fast, reliable, and delightful systems and pipelines to tackle the complexities of ad operations head-on.

"I'm thrilled about applying the incredible tools that have been transforming the software industry in recent years to other domains. Ad tech is a behemoth, and I believe The Ad Spend can do for that industry what GitHub, Copilot, or Cursor have done for mine. Our goal is to make data discovery and decision-making significantly easier and more collaborative."

— CTO, Alexander Lyon

www.theadspend.com/team/alexander-lyon



BETA

www.theadspend.com/beta

Beta program participants gain early access to the tool, experiencing the benefits of centralized ad metrics firsthand. They also have the chance to influence product development through feedback, shaping feature priorities and future improvements. Plus, they'll receive exclusive previews of upcoming features before public release.

Interested teams can join the beta program by visiting www.theadspend.com/beta today.

