The Ad Spend Announces Public Beta: AI-Powered Ad Monitoring Now Available for Individual Organizations & Agencies

With The Ad Spend, ad performance insights are just a single Slack command away. Marketing teams and agencies can now instantly retrieve key ad metrics and collaborate more effectively.” — CEO, Ani Bisaria

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ad Spend, the AI-powered Slack app that streamlines ad monitoring and reporting, is now in public beta, offering individual organizations and marketing agencies seamless access to real-time ad performance insights.

Following a successful private beta, The Ad Spend is now open to all teams looking to centralize their ad data across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn Ads—without the hassle of logging into multiple dashboards.

Key Features of the Public Beta:

— Instant Ad Metrics in Slack – Access ad spend, clicks, conversions, and more with a simple /theadspend command.

— Multi-Platform Integration – Connect Google Ads, Facebook Ads, LinkedIn, and more in one place.

— AI-Powered Insights – Get daily recommendations to improve campaign performance.

— Org-Wide Access – A single authentication in Slack enables team-wide visibility, eliminating the need for individual logins to a platform.

— Free & Paid Plans Available – Start with the free tier or unlock deeper insights with a usage-based premium plan.

Built for Marketing Teams & Agencies

The Ad Spend’s public beta extends beyond individual in-house teams—agencies can now use it to monitor multiple client accounts effortlessly. By unifying ad data within Slack, agencies can improve efficiency, reduce reporting overhead, and focus on strategy.

Join the Public Beta Today

Marketers and agencies can sign up for The Ad Spend’s public beta at theadspend.com/install and start optimizing their ad spend immediately.

Learn more about the team behind The Ad Spend at theadspend.com/team

