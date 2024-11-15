MPD Seeking Suspects Who Destroyed Security Camera in Northeast

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects who destroyed a security camera at an apartment building in Northeast.

On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, for the report of a disorderly. During the investigation, it was determined that the suspects had damaged a surveillance camera affixed to the building.

Prior to the destruction of the camera, the suspects were captured on video and can been seen in the images below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24176777

