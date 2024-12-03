THE DOLPHIN COMPANY PARTICIPATES IN THE ANNUAL FLORIDA-CARIBBEAN CRUISE ASSOCIATION CONFERENCE

Yaaman River FCCA TDC Dolphin Swim Yaaman

ST MAARTEN, NETHERLANDS, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, attended the 30th Annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference as a Platinum Member. This conference aims to deepen understanding of the cruise industry through specialized forums to strengthen strategic relationships in the Caribbean.This year’s FCCA Annual Conference was held in St. Maarten from October 22 to 25, marking 60 years of cruise operations in the country. Recognized as a key strategic partner, The Dolphin Company reaffirmed its commitment to the cruise industry by aligning with its growth and evolution to deliver exceptional services. Company representatives participated in forums and workshops focused on tourism best practices and a presidential panel with CEOs of major cruise lines, among others.“The Dolphin Company’s presence focused on showcasing the diversity of its products and services across 11 habitats and parks strategically located in key cruise destinations, including Punta Cana, Dolphin Discovery St. Kitts & Nevis, Jamaica, Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman Islands, Cozumel, and Costa Maya in Mexico. Our parks and habitats offer visitors unique and sustainable experiences, highlighting excellence in interactive programs with various marine species and adventure tours as part of the Caribbean’s activity offerings,” commented Freddie Gómez, Chief Commercial Officer of The Dolphin Company.With the cruise industry continuously expanding, The Dolphin Company significantly contributes to its growth by exceeding expected participation levels and creating new guest experiences through its exciting parks like Yaaman Adventure Park . The company has also become a pillar of cultural and social development in the communities where it operates, reaffirming its commitment to local development, sustainability, and marine education through its Dolphin Swimming Programs in Jamaica at each destination.About The Dolphin Company:For nearly 30 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided "The Experience of a Lifetime" to over 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that create unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness about animal welfare, preservation, and environmental care. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman

