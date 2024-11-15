What They Are Saying: Transit, Environmental and Business Advocates Support Governor Hochul’s Plan to Fund Transit and Put Commuters First

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a plan to begin implementing congestion pricing in New York City by early January. She outlined a 40 percent reduction in tolls for all vehicles entering the Central Business District tolling zone, which will save commuters who are driving up to $1,500 annually. The implementation of the congestion pricing program is a testament to the Governor’s commitment to reducing traffic congestion and air pollution throughout New York City. The Governor also affirmed her commitment to improving the air quality in environmental justice communities.

NYC Environment Director at Natural Resources Defense Council Eric A. Goldstein said, “Governor Hochul's announcement to give the green light to New York City's congestion pricing program is a welcome step forward that is more urgent now than ever. This strategy will slash traffic congestion in the nation’s largest central business district; cut global warming emissions and other air pollutants; and help rebuild the region’s subway, bus, and commuter rail network. The Governor’s announcement also assures that much-needed pollution-reduction funding will be flowing into environmental justice projects in the South Bronx.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “New Yorkers deserve less traffic, cleaner air, and robust investments in mass transit because we cannot drive our way out of the climate crisis. Thank you to Governor Hochul for championing this nation-leading congestion pricing program, a bold step that will reduce traffic congestion in Manhattan and improve air quality in communities across the New York metropolitan region. This pivotal initiative will generate essential funding to improve the MTA, making mass transit a more attractive, accessible choice for everyone. This is the right move for all New Yorkers—and a crucial investment in the future of our region.”

Amalgamated Transit Union New York State Legislative Conference Board President Daniel Cassella said, “The ATU has long supported the implementation of the final congestion pricing plan for the Central Business District Tolling Program, and we applaud the Governor for unpausing the plan and ensuring that the MTA has dedicated funding that will support our public transit systems. These funds are needed to help ensure that we have a safe, reliable, and robust transportation network for all New Yorkers and that we have the revenue needed to support our public transit workers. We thank the Governor for her support and leadership on this issue and look forward to working with her and the MTA to ensure that all New Yorkers have the transit system we deserve.”

Steven Rubenstein, Chairman of the Association for a Better New York Steven Rubenstein said, “Public transit makes New York City work. Everyone from our students to our CEOs has a stake in a safe, modern and reliable transit system. ABNY has supported congestion pricing for nearly two decades, and the window to seize this opportunity and make a generational investment in our subways, buses and commuter trains is fast closing. We are pleased to see Governor Hochul is putting congestion pricing back on track. Let’s get this done as if the city’s future depends upon it. Because it does.”

Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said, “It has never been more important for state leaders to take decisive action to fight climate change, safeguard our health, and invest in cleaner transportation alternatives. Implementing congestion pricing is the kind of practical, bold action our leaders must take for the long-term health and sustainability of our city and region.“

Evergreen Action Senior State Program Director Justin Balik said, “Time is of the essence for hitting the green light on congestion pricing—and today, we’re one step closer to ensuring that this nation-leading program is implemented. Congestion pricing can be a roadmap for states across the country on how to make commutes faster while reducing air pollution, and will protect New York’s legacy as a leader in the fight against climate change. We’re proud to stand alongside Governor Hochul and the coalition today as the state gets back on track to achieve its climate goals and strengthen mass transit for all New Yorkers.”

Environmental Advocates New York Executive Director Vanessa Fajans-Turner said, “We commend Governor Hochul for her decision to move forward with congestion pricing, a critical policy that will secure much-needed funding for the MTA while cutting air pollution and improving public health for New York families. This is the right path and signals that New York stands poised to be a leader in common-sense solutions that benefit all residents, uniting us in the pursuit of a healthier, more connected future. As we enter a new chapter together, it's more important than ever for New York to advance policies that prioritize transit, cleaner air, and a healthier future for our communities. This step is a significant move in that direction, and we fully support it.”

Regional Plan Association President and CEO Tom Wright said, “RPA welcomes Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan for implementing congestion pricing as soon as possible to address the MTA’s capital funding needs. This historic step is vital for New York and will support our regional economy, a healthy transit system, and improved air quality. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul, the State Legislature and all stakeholders to advance this plan and deliver a stronger, greener and brighter future for millions of New Yorkers. Congestion pricing is a policy whose time has come.”

Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled Executive Director Joe Rappaport said, “We strongly support Governor Hochul’s decision to move forward with congestion pricing today, which will bring in money for elevators and other essential transit projects by the car and truckload. Next step: the MTA must swiftly restart the 23 subway station elevator projects it put on hold in June, so it can meet its legal commitment to make transit accessible to all disabled New Yorkers.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde said, “Excess congestion costs our metropolitan region more than $20 billion a year as movement of goods and people is slowed by traffic. The governor’s decision to allow congestion pricing to proceed, even with a reduced toll, will benefit business and consumers across the region and is a critical component for financing a better, safer, and more reliable transit system.”

New York Building Congress President and CEO Carlo A. Scissura said, “Governor Hochul’s plan to implement congestion pricing and fund mass transit represents a vital step forward for New York and our entire regional economy. Now is the time for all stakeholders to get behind the Governor’s plan so we can get started on cleaner air, less traffic, better transit and a stronger economy for all.”

Greater NY Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Mark Jaffe said, “Congestion pricing will improve the quality of life in Manhattan for all who live, work and visit. It will encourage those who can’t afford to drive and park in Manhattan to take more affordable public transportation. Contrary to what some argue; a small daily fee for trucks and vans full of goods should not add any significant costs to the individual items actually being delivered for sale. In fact, less traffic should decrease labor time and improve the efficiencies of getting essential commodities onto the shelves. Of course we encourage those responsible for designing and spending the toll fees to not get greedy and waste the revenues raised, and we thank the Governor for modifying the congestion fees.”

Building Trades Employers' Association President & CEO Elizabeth Crowley said, “As MTA ridership returns to pre-pandemic levels and more cars crowd our streets, unpausing congestion pricing now will generate $15 billion to modernize the transit system. The Governor’s action is a crucial step to advance and rebuild our essential public transit system.”

Real Estate Board of New York President Jim Whelan said, “We applaud the Governor for instituting congestion pricing which is a vital step towards strengthening the economy. Congestion pricing will fund desperately needed mass transit improvements as well as reduce air pollution and traffic congestion.”