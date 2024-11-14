Slovenia among the countries selected to establish a competence centre for chips and semiconductors

SLOVENIA, November 14 - The centres will also provide support, training and access to large infrastructure facilities such as pilot lines and design platforms. The Ministry of Digital Transformation facilitated the Slovenian consortium's successful application to the European call for proposals, resulting in their selection to carry out the activities of the chips and semiconductors competence centre.

The lead partner in the Slovenian consortium is the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Ljubljana. The consortium also includes the Faculty of Computer and Information Science at the University of Ljubljana, the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Maribor, the University of Nova Gorica, the Jožef Stefan Institute and the Centre of Excellence in Nanosciences and Nanotechnology – Nanocenter Ljubljana.

Each centre will leverage national and regional advantages and specialise in specific key technology areas. This strategic focus will ensure long-term investment in local expertise and a sustained drive for innovation and growth.

Integrated into a European network, the competence centres will strengthen the European semiconductor industry and address the specific needs of local ecosystems.