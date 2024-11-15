Maine DOE Update – November 15, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

REMINDER: Additional Public Comment Period for Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results, Parameters for Essential Instruction

During the Second Regular Session of the Maine Legislature, the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee declined to authorize the proposed social studies content standards of the Maine Learning Results. The Committee directed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to reengage in the rulemaking process for the social studies standards. To that end, the Maine DOE reopened the 2024 Steering Committee and writing team conversations for the social studies standards. | More

Celebrating Maine’s School Psychologists for National School Psychology Week

The National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) has designated November 11-15, 2024 as National School Psychology Week, with the theme “Spark Discovery”. This week marks an annual opportunity to recognize school psychologists’ work to help youth thrive. School communities throughout Maine and the U.S. will participate in activities and initiatives designed to celebrate these critical professionals. | More

The Success of the Maine Out of School Time Career Exploration Grant Program

Between June and September of 2024, 267 students in fourth through sixth grade participated in the Maine Out of School Time (MOST) Career Exploration grant program. Through this program, these students engaged in activities that allowed them to explore diverse career paths in their communities in a hands-on and intentional way. | More

Call for Nominations for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) invites school administrative units (SAUs) to nominate graduating high school seniors for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Please consider nominating a student who demonstrates outstanding scholarship but who might not otherwise be nominated through the current SAT/ACT, Arts, or Career and Technical Education recognition processes. All high school seniors graduating between January and August of 2025, who are U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents, and who attend public, parochial, or independent schools, are eligible. | More

State Surplus Property Items Available for Maine Schools to Purchas

Under the State of Maine’s Surplus Property Donee Program, educational institutions in Maine are eligible to purchase surplus property items (new and used) that are no longer needed by state departments at a significantly reduced cost. Approved donees can also purchase federal surplus property items from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Katahdin Elementary School Honored for Healthy Afterschool Programming

Recently, the Maine Family Resource Center’s After School Program at Katahdin Elementary School received an Outstanding Star award from Bangor Public Health and Community Services. This award recognizes the school for its dedication to increasing students’ physical activity by establishing a Mileage Club in the After School Program. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Virtual Text Study: Spotlight on Young Children – Challenging Behaviors

Join specialists from the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning’s Early Learning Team for a free, web-based professional development opportunity designed for early childhood educators working with children in pre-K through grade 2. | More

Webinar: Civics Education and Community Connections with the League of Women Voters

How can civics educators inspire students to engage in real civic action? How can we make civic involvement feel relevant and accessible in our students’ daily lives and local communities? | More

Save the Dates for 2025 The Regulated Classroom Train-the-Trainer Sessions

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is continuing its collaboration with Emily Read Daniels, M.Ed., MBA, NCC, SEP™, owner and founder of The Regulated Classroom™ (TRC™), to provide a third phase of train-the-trainer professional learning experiences at no cost to Maine educators. | More

