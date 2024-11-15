KraftPal Technologies Celebrates Grand Opening of New Ontario, CA Plant, Unveils Revolutionary Palletonator

Designed to meet international logistics standards, KraftPal’s pallets are lighter, fully recyclable, and offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional wooden pallets, drastically reducing carbon footprints and minimizing deforestation.

The company has opened its first North American facility, marking a milestone in its growing production of innovative corrugated cardboard pallets

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KraftPal Technologies, a global leader in sustainable pallet solutions, marked the grand opening of its new production facility in Ontario, California, on November 14. The event featured the unveiling of KraftPal's cutting-edge Palletonator, an automated machine capable of producing up to 1.5 million eco-friendly corrugated cardboard pallets annually. The new plant represents a significant step toward reducing the logistics industry’s carbon footprint and embracing more sustainable practices.Attendees, including government officials, industry leaders, and sustainability advocates, gathered to celebrate KraftPal’s entry into the North American market and witness the groundbreaking technology in action. Poonum Patel, Deputy Director of Business Development at the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), delivered a keynote address highlighting the importance of eco-friendly innovations in shaping the future of logistics.“This grand opening marks a significant step towards more sustainable solutions for our shipping and logistic industries by creating pallets of the future,” said Poonum Patel, GO-Biz Deputy Director of Business Development. “It is the ingenuity and innovation of companies like KraftPal that are helping California meet its climate energy and circular economy goals, and our team is honored to be a part of today’s milestone.”The event also showcased a live demonstration of the Palletonator, where attendees witnessed firsthand the efficiency and precision of KraftPal’s fully automated manufacturing process. The Palletonator produces hundreds of customizable corrugated cardboard pallets per hour that are 80% lighter than wooden alternatives, offering significant cost savings in fuel and transportation while maintaining strength and durability. Even more, KraftPal’s corrugated cardboard pallets also provide superior shock absorption and are more hygienic than wooden pallets..“KraftPal is thrilled to bring our revolutionary technology to North America, starting with this state-of-the-art facility in Ontario,” explained Martin Fishman, President of KraftPal USA. “Our mission to disrupt the global pallet industry with environmentally friendly solutions is now in full swing in the U.S., and this facility will play a crucial role in helping businesses meet their sustainability goals. With our groundbreaking technology and the growing demand for sustainable solutions, we are now ready to accelerate supply chain transformation across North America.”The Ontario plant positions KraftPal Technologies at the center of Southern California's logistics hub, ensuring quick and efficient distribution across the U.S. and Mexico. This new facility not only expands KraftPal’s production capacity but also reinforces its leadership in the eco-friendly pallet sector, with current clients from diverse industries such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and retail.For more information on KraftPal’s innovative solutions and to learn more about how the company is providing revolutionary eco-friendly shipping solutions, visit www.kraftpal.com About KraftPal TechnologiesKraftPal Technologies is a UK-based company that has become a global leader in sustainable pallet solutions, specializing in the production of eco-friendly corrugated cardboard pallets. Designed to meet international logistics standards, KraftPal’s pallets are lighter, fully recyclable, and offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional wooden pallets, drastically reducing carbon footprints and minimizing deforestation.With a proven track record established through extensive trials with over 200 multinational companies, KraftPal’s in-house R&D center continually drives innovation and customization. The company’s breakthrough Palletonator technology enables scalable, mass production of durable and customizable pallet designs, transforming the logistics industry by accelerating the shift toward environmentally sustainable supply chain solutions, one pallet at a time. For more information, visit www.kraftpal.com

