Missouri DCI cautions drivers of increased deer movement along roadways this time of year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri has consistently ranked within the top 15 states nationally for collisions involving deer. The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) warns drivers to be mindful of deer and other wild animals that commonly cross the roadways as temperatures drop and nights become longer.

In 2023, Missouri drivers experienced 3,591 crashes involving deer, equating to one deer strike occurring approximately every 2 hours and 30 minutes in the state. In these crashes, there were four fatalities, and 420 people were injured.

“Dawn and dusk are the most susceptible times to experience deer collisions,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “Always be cautious and regularly scan both sides of the roadway. Keep in mind some accidents are unavoidable, so it’s always best to be prepared by contacting your agent or carrier to discuss appropriate insurance coverage.”

Deer are often in groups, even in populated areas. Be extra cautious at night when animals tend to be more active and watch for the reflection of their eyes from your vehicle headlights. Stay focused while driving and be ready to react by reducing your speed if you encounter deer. Never swerve to avoid animals in the road, as it can cause loss of vehicle control, resulting in serious injury or death. Damage to a vehicle from an accident with an animal is covered under an auto policy’s optional comprehensive coverage. If you only have collision or liability coverage, your insurance carrier will not cover vehicle damage from an animal collision.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates damage caused by deer accidents alone results in about $1 billion of uninsured losses annually. If you experience an animal collision accident, ensure your personal safety before promptly reporting the incident to your insurance carrier. Take photos to document the on-scene damage if you can do so safely. Filing a claim for an accident covered by your comprehensive coverage means you’ll still need to pay a deductible. After that, your insurer typically covers the costs of the claim up to your policy limits.

For any insurance questions, Missouri consumers can call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390, or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.