Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: November 15, 2024

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

Printer Friendly Version (PDF)

Iowa’s Unemployment Rate Increases to 3.0 Percent in October

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.0 percent in October amid job cuts in manufacturing and construction. Meanwhile, the state’s labor force participation rate ticked down by 0.1 percentage points to 66.2 percent last month, and the U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent in October.

“October’s report provides more indications of Iowans’ worry about the general state of the U.S. economy in the run up to the national election,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Now that we are past the election, we expect employers’ prior hesitation may dissipate. We nonetheless have more than 52,000 jobs posted on iowaworks.gov for any Iowan looking for a new career. IWD can help match you with an employer who needs what you can offer.”

The number of unemployed Iowans increased to 51,000 in October from 49,400 in September.

The total number of working Iowans fell to 1,633,200 in October. This figure is 1,400 lower than September and 19,300 lower than one year ago.

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa firms shed 3,700 jobs in October, lowering total nonfarm employment to 1,600,200. Goods-producing businesses, namely construction and manufacturing, showed the most movement since September and shed a combined 3,400 jobs. Service sectors showed significantly less movement, losing a slight 300 jobs. Government (a sector that includes federal, state, and local political subdivisions, as well as schools, universities, and public hospitals) showed little change since September but remains up 3,500 jobs from one year ago, mostly due to hiring within local governments. Private industry has added 2,600 jobs.

Construction shed 1,800 jobs in October to lead all other sectors. This is the second month in a row that this sector lost jobs. Specialty trade contractors fueled much of the loss in October. Manufacturing also shed jobs this month, paring 1,600 jobs. Durable goods factories shed slightly more than nondurable goods shops. Machinery and transportation equipment factories fueled much of these losses. Smaller drops this month include financial activities (-800), trade and transportation (-700), and professional and business services (-600). Alternatively, a few sectors added jobs this month – led by health care and social assistance (+1,100). Social assistance hiring was responsible for much of this monthly gain, although ambulatory health firms also lifted this sector in October. Leisure and hospitality added 600 jobs with hiring split between arts, entertainment, and recreational industries along with accommodations and food services.

Annually, leisure and hospitality leads all sectors with 6,100 jobs added since last October. Eating and drinking establishments have added the most jobs for this sector, although recreational industries have also added jobs over the past 12 months (+1,500). Education and health care has gained 5,900 jobs. Health care and social assistance bolstered this sector with 4,200 jobs added over the year. On the other hand, manufacturing has shed 6,100 jobs annually. Nondurable goods factories account for most of the jobs shed (-5,000), although durable goods factories have also decreased since last October (-1,100). Professional and business services are down 3,500 jobs. Administrative support and waste management firms lost the most jobs within this sector (-2,500).

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from October September October September October 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Civilian labor force 1,684,200 1,684,000 1,705,500 200 -21,300 Unemployment 51,000 49,400 53,000 1,600 -2,000 Unemployment rate 3.0% 2.9% 3.1% 0.1 -0.1 Employment 1,633,200 1,634,600 1,652,500 -1,400 -19,300 Labor Force Participation Rate 66.2% 66.3% 67.5% -0.1 -1.3 U.S. unemployment rate 4.1% 4.1% 3.8% 0.0 0.3 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,600,200 1,603,900 1,594,100 -3,700 6,100 Mining 2,100 2,100 2,300 0 -200 Construction 83,100 84,900 82,000 -1,800 1,100 Manufacturing 222,200 223,800 228,300 -1,600 -6,100 Trade, transportation and utilities 310,600 311,300 310,800 -700 -200 Information 18,900 18,500 18,000 400 900 Financial activities 106,200 107,000 108,000 -800 -1,800 Professional and business services 143,200 143,800 146,700 -600 -3,500 Education and health services 241,600 240,600 235,700 1,000 5,900 Leisure and hospitality 147,700 147,100 141,600 600 6,100 Other services 56,400 56,500 56,000 -100 400 Government 268,200 268,300 264,700 -100 3,500 Data Above Subject to Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from October September October September October 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Initial claims 10,270 8,032 7,976 27.9% 28.8% Continued claims Benefit recipients 14,743 12,811 8,270 15.1% 78.3% Weeks paid 42,025 32,835 23,066 28.0% 82.2% Amount paid $22,775,707 $17,503,331 $11,658,609 30.1% 95.4%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for October 2024 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Statewide data for November 2024 will be released on Thursday, December 19, 2024.