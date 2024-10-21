Ettifos to Join Leading OEMs and Industry Stakeholders for Demonstration Proving 5G-V2X Commercial Readiness

Ettifos will participate in one of the first system-level demonstrations showcasing the readiness of direct 5G-V2X communication for commercial deployment

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ettifos will participate in one of the first system-level demonstrations showcasing the readiness of direct 5G-V2X communication for commercial deployment.The South Korean V2X solutions provider will join with key industry partners on Thursday, October 24 for the demonstration organized by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) as part of its 32nd Meeting Week in Berlin.By bringing together leading OEMs Audi and BMW with tier 1 supplier Bosch, chip manufacturer Autotalks, and device makers, the demonstration will validate the existence of an interoperable 5G-V2X ecosystem utilizing direct communication (PC5).Proving reliable interoperability between all stakeholders is key in assuring policymakers that direct 5G-V2X communication is ready for implementation on public roads, and is hoped to create a necessary push for government action that results in mandates for large-scale deployments globally.To prove such readiness, the demonstration will show that a reliable and high-bandwidth transmission is possible through 5G-V2X direct communication, together with ETSI release 2 messages, allowing for advanced V2X use cases and safety applications.Speaking about Ettifos’ participation, Yongtae Park, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, said:“Ettifos is proud to be part of this groundbreaking demonstration. Our participation highlights our success with previous 5G-V2X deployments, and Ettifos’ commitment to advancing the 5G-V2X ecosystem.“By collaborating with leading OEMs and industry partners, we are taking a significant step towards the commercial deployment of 5G-V2X solutions, enabling many advanced use cases for further enhanced road safety and efficiency.“This demonstration is not just a technical showcase; it's a vital catalyst for policy change and industry standards that will shape the future of smart transportation."--About Ettifos:Founded in 2018, Ettifos is a 5G-focused V2X solutions provider invested in enabling the most advanced smart city/smart intersection deployments and connected vehicles (CV) technology.The company supplies innovative and versatile OBU and RSU systems tailored to customers’ specific project and service requirements, with the vision of connecting all entities in motion to create a world with safer, smarter, and more efficient roads.

