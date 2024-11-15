Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,955 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Community Violence Advisory Board

Raleigh, N.C.

The Community Violence Advisory Board will convene on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting is in-person only. Space is limited, with seating for media and members of the public available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What: 

Bimonthly meeting of the Community Violence Advisory Board

Where: 

Hilton Raleigh North Hills, Boxwood Room
3451 Wake Forest Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27609

Meeting Agenda:

9 a.m. Welcome

9:05 a.m. Updates

  • Staffing
  • State government transition
  • Advisory Board

9:20 a.m. Strategic Plan Implementation

9:40 a.m. New Business

9:50 a.m. Adjourn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: Community Violence Advisory Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more