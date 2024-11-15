Media Advisory: Community Violence Advisory Board
Raleigh, N.C.
The Community Violence Advisory Board will convene on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting is in-person only. Space is limited, with seating for media and members of the public available on a first-come, first-served basis.
What:
Bimonthly meeting of the Community Violence Advisory Board
Where:
Hilton Raleigh North Hills, Boxwood Room
3451 Wake Forest Rd.
Raleigh, NC 27609
Meeting Agenda:
9 a.m. Welcome
9:05 a.m. Updates
- Staffing
- State government transition
- Advisory Board
9:20 a.m. Strategic Plan Implementation
9:40 a.m. New Business
9:50 a.m. Adjourn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.