Media Advisory: Community Violence Advisory Board

Raleigh, N.C.

The Community Violence Advisory Board will convene on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting is in-person only. Space is limited, with seating for media and members of the public available on a first-come, first-served basis. What: Bimonthly meeting of the Community Violence Advisory Board Where: Hilton Raleigh North Hills, Boxwood Room

3451 Wake Forest Rd.

Raleigh, NC 27609 Meeting Agenda: 9 a.m. Welcome 9:05 a.m. Updates Staffing

State government transition

Advisory Board 9:20 a.m. Strategic Plan Implementation 9:40 a.m. New Business 9:50 a.m. Adjourn

