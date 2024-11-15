Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Haywood and Jackson Counties

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Judge Roy Wijewickrama to serve as superior court judge in Judicial District 43B (Haywood and Jackson counties). He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brad Letts.

Judge Wijewickrama currently serves as chief district court judge in District 43. He has served as a district court judge since 2010 and was previously the tribal prosecutor for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Judge Wijewickrama received his Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University and his Juris Doctor from Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

