What They're Saying: Elected and Community Leaders

Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced that the pause on congestion pricing will be lifted in New York City by early January. The implementation of the congestion pricing program is a testament to the Governor’s commitment in reducing traffic congestion and air pollution throughout New York City. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s 2025-29 capital plan would spend a total of $68.4 billion, including $47.8 billion for NYC Transit, Staten Island Railway and MTA Bus Company, $6 billion each for Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road, $5.3 billion for major projects and expansion, and $3 billion for MTA Bridges and Tunnels — this is the largest MTA capital plan proposed in New York’s history, focused on improving the infrastructure and reliability of the city’s transit system for New Yorkers.

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “A secure revenue source is essential to uphold our transit infrastructure and economy. This includes support for the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2, bringing much-needed transit access to historically underserved neighborhoods like East Harlem. It also supports a more inclusive system by ensuring ADA accessibility throughout the City and my district, specifically Central and West Harlem and Kingsbridge. Additionally, investments in health and environmental improvements, such as the Bronx's asthma center and electric truck charging infrastructure, will directly address persistent challenges in red-lined communities. I look forward to collaborating with Governor Hochul and local leaders to bring these transformative improvements to fruition.”

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said, “New York’s public transportation system is the lifeblood of our city, and millions of riders rely on it to fulfill their basic obligations and seek opportunity," said New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams. "Affordability for New Yorkers must guide our decisions and be a priority we all share. As implementation of this revised congestion plan advances, investments in the immediate and long-term health of our transportation infrastructure are critical to the well-being of our city and its communities. For residents of transit deserts in outer-borough neighborhoods and environmental justice communities, this has historically been lacking, which has disproportionate consequences. Addressing these longstanding inequities, and meeting the transportation needs of New Yorkers in every part of our city, must be a continued focus for all levels of government. As this plan moves forward, it is critical for all stakeholders to focus on making our city more affordable and accessible to ensure New Yorkers are able to sufficiently meet living requirements and responsibilities.”

New York City Councilmember Gale Brewer said, “Federal, state and local government has underfunded transit for far too long—decades!—and we have all gotten used to the erratic train service, massive gridlock, and poor air quality that has resulted," said Council Member Gale A. Brewer. "I understand the contentiousness of the issue, but we must also understand the deeply desperate need of the MTA to finance massive improvements to our century-old transit infrastructure. Congestion pricing will of course be an adjustment, but it's worth it. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for moving it forward.”

White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said, “Current traffic conditions in lower Manhattan have led to poor air quality, unsafe conditions for pedestrians, and have impeded the delivery of goods and emergency services. Governor Hochul’s decision to move forward with congestion pricing will have a substantial positive impact on the quality of life in the affected area and will provide needed funding for mass transit, the most efficient means of moving people. Our transit system is a diamond in the rough, playing a vital role in the economy of our region. Capital improvements are long overdue. Transit riders deserve a better experience, they are after all, the reason those who need to drive in lower Manhattan are able to do so at all.”

New Rochelle Mayor Yadira Ramos-Herbert said, “As Mayor of New Rochelle, I fully support Governor Hochul’s congestion pricing plan. This initiative is a forward-thinking solution that will reduce traffic, improve air quality, and provide critical funding to enhance public transit — benefiting not just New York City, but our entire region. It’s a win for sustainability, economic growth, and our collective future.”

Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for reintroducing the forward-thinking concept of congestion pricing for New York City. This policy will be a model for other cities – it will revolutionize how our largest City tackles the persistent problems of traffic and congestion, while guaranteeing much-needed funding for mass transit projects. As a small city with a number of bus commuters to Manhattan, I am supportive of this initiative and the positive safety and environmental benefits it will bring. Congestion pricing will be an historical achievement that will benefit New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “I supported congestion pricing when I served in the State Senate, and I am very glad to see this policy move forward. Congestion pricing will meaningfully reduce climate-damaging emissions and improve local air quality and public health while financing greatly needed public transit investments that will benefit not just city residents but all of us.”