Commission for Gender Equality summons KZN Criminal Justice Cluster departments to account on their responses to gender-based violence cases, 20 to 22 Nov

Commission for Gender Equality summons KZN Criminal Justice Cluster departments to account on their responses to gender-based violence cases.

The Commission for Gender Equality has summoned the KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Director of Public Prosecutions to appear in its investigative hearings to be held in Durban from 20 – 22 November 2024.

The entities will be expected to account for systemic failures in their responses to gender-based violence cases in the province, in line with Pillar 3 of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. Pillar 3 focuses on the importance of ensuring that the country’s criminal justice system effectively responds to GBV cases by strengthening law enforcement, and enhancing access to justice for victims, amongst other things. The Commission is concerned about the escalating rate of GBV cases and sexual offences in the country and seeks to engage law enforcement authorities with the aim of improving efficiency in assisting victims.

In addition, the provincial Departments of Social Development and Health will also appear before the Commission to account on the state of healthcare and social support systems afforded to victims of sexual offences, domestic violence and GBV.

The departments will appear before the Commission as follows:

20 November 2024 – Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

20 November 2024 – Director of Public Prosecutions.

21 November 2024 – Department of Health.

21 November 2024 – Department of Social Development.

22 November 2024 – South African Police Service.

All hearings will be held at the Southern Sun Elangeni & Maharani hotel and will start at 09:00 on the said dates. The media is invited to join the hearings for coverage.

