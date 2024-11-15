NBA HALL OF FAME LEGEND DOMINIQUE WILKINS AND WIFE JEDIDIA CAMPAIGN TO PROVIDE RENTAL RELIEF TO METRO ATLANTA FAMILIES

Dominique and Jedidia Wilkins on a mission to keep more Atlantans housed

FreeRent ATL Applications Open Friday, November 15 to Help Up to 25 Families Overcome Challenging Circumstances and Get Back on Their Financial Feet

FreeRent ATL has proven that by providing rental assistance and support services we can give families a chance to get stabilized and give them a cushion in the future”” — Jedidia Wilkins

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBA Legend and former Atlanta Hawk Dominique Wilkins and his wife Jedidia are on a mission to keep more Atlantans housed and give them a chance to get back on their financial feet. Since chairing the second annual FreeRent ATL Charity Event this fall, they have raised nearly $400K of a $500K goal to provide rental relief for up to 25 Atlanta families in 2025. To that end, applications open this Friday, November 15 to apply for FreeRent ATL funds to provide rental relief and support services like financial education; coaching; access to food, clothing and mental health services; and more.“Unexpected situations can put a renting family in a real financial hole,” said Dominique Wilkins. “FreeRent ATL has proven that by providing rental assistance and support services we can give families a chance to get stabilized and learn to start building wealth that will give them a cushion in the future,” Jedidia Wilkins added. “Most renting families are just one unfortunate event away from experiencing housing instability or even homelessness. As housing costs continue to skyrocket, we have the ability to make a difference in people’s lives by providing a hand up with rental relief and support services when they really need them.”Through their commitment to FreeRent ATL, the Wilkins are keenly aware that the average renting family has less than $650 in savings. The average family renting in Atlanta spends over 42% of their income on rent, well above the acceptable “affordable” level of 30% set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).FreeRent ATL is the flagship program of the FreeRent Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of Roots Real Estate Investment Community. This year, the FreeRent Foundation has provided urgently needed rental assistance for 31 families for over $210,000 and been instrumental in keeping these families housed.Roots is one of Atlanta’s fastest growing privately held companies that allows anyone – including its residents – to invest in its workforce housing REIT. Since founding in July of 2021, Roots residents have accumulated over $551,000 in wealth as Roots continues to demonstrate that it’s possible to achieve both financial success and positive community impact.“Dominique and Jedidia bring incredible passion to our FreeRent ATL campaign,” said Roots co-founder Daniel Dorfman. “Their aim to close the gap on housing insecurity is aligned with our mission to help more Atlantans have their basic housing needs met.”FreeRent ATL applications open November 15, at freerent.orgAbout Roots Investment CommunityRoots is an Atlanta-based real estate impact investment company dedicated to providing opportunities for residents to build wealth while they rent. Through innovative programs and initiatives, Roots aims to bridge the wealth gap by providing an investment pathway for its residents. Its “Live in it Like You Own it” proprietary program is a partnership with its residents to take care of their properties in exchange for rebates and bonuses. Recognized as a 2024 Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Roots has homed more than 700 residents and aims to grow real estate investment opportunities for one million renting families by 2028.

