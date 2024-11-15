FDLE arrests St. Lucie man for impersonating a law enforcement officer

November 15, 2024PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested William Dennis Milstead, 64, of Port St. Lucie, for falsely impersonating a police officer, making a false statement to obtain property and using a two-way communication device to commit a felony.FDLE’s investigation began after agents received information from a local real estate agency that Milstead was attempting to lease a residential property. Milstead said he was an undercover FDLE agent working “off-grid” and could not undergo a background check. He provided a falsified letter to the rental associate as part of an attempt to obtain rental property.The investigation found that Milstead has 13 prior felony arrests including arrests in 2002 and 2016 for impersonating a police officer. Milstead was booked into the Saint Lucie County Jail on Nov. 13. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 19th Judicial Circuit.

FDLE Orlando is investigating the case. The Florida Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.



