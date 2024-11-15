Press Release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the anniversary of the illegal declaration of the pseudo-state in the occupied part of Cyprus

Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών για τη μαύρη επέτειο της ανακήρυξης του ψευδοκράτους

Συμπληρώνονται σήμερα σαράντα ένα χρόνια από την παράνομη ανακήρυξη της αποσχιστικής οντότητας στις κατεχόμενες από την Τουρκία περιοχές μας. Αυτή έχει ως αποτέλεσμα τη συνεχιζόμενη παραβίαση της εδαφικής ακεραιότητας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, καθώς και της διεθνούς νομιμότητας, των αρχών του Καταστατικού Χάρτη του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ) και των σχετικών Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ.

Η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία καταδικάζει τη συνεχιζόμενη προσπάθεια της Τουρκίας και του κατοχικού καθεστώτος για προώθηση της δήθεν «λύσης δύο κρατών», κατά παράβαση της διεθνούς νομιμότητας και των Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ.

Η διεθνής κοινότητα, περιλαμβανομένης της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ), έχει καταστήσει σαφές ότι στηρίζει τις προσπάθειες επίλυσης του Κυπριακού μόνο εντός του συμφωνημένου πλαισίου, στη βάση διζωνικής, δικοινοτικής ομοσπονδίας με πολιτική ισότητα, ως προνοούν τα σχετικά Ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ. Σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, προσβλέπουμε στην εφαρμογή των επόμενων βημάτων που αποφασίστηκαν στη Νέα Υόρκη τον Οκτώβριο για τη δημιουργία των συνθηκών που θα επιτρέψουν την επιστροφή στην τράπεζα για συνέχιση των διαπραγματεύσεων.

Η Κυπριακή Κυβέρνηση παραμένει σταθερά προσηλωμένη στην προσπάθεια αυτή, με στόχο την επανένωση της Κύπρου και του λαού της, σύμφωνα με το διεθνές δίκαιο, τα Ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ, το κοινοτικό κεκτημένο και τις αρχές και τις αξίες, πάνω στις οποίες εδράζεται η ΕΕ.

Καλούμε όλα τα κράτη να παραμείνουν ακλόνητα προσηλωμένα στο περιεχόμενο των Ψηφισμάτων 541 (1983) και 550 (1984) του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ, τα οποία απερίφραστα καταδικάζουν την αποσχιστική και νομικά άκυρη μονομερή ενέργεια. Επαναλαμβάνουμε ότι δεν πρόκειται να αποδεχθούμε ποτέ τα τετελεσμένα της κατοχής, ούτε και θα γίνουν αποδεκτές οι όποιες προσπάθειες για νομιμοποίηση της διχοτόμησης της πατρίδας μας.

Εργαζόμαστε για μια συνολική λύση που θα πραγματώνει τις προσδοκίες του συνόλου του κυπριακού λαού, Ελληνοκυπρίων και Τουρκοκυπρίων, για απελευθέρωση και επανένωση της πατρίδας μας, και ένα ειρηνικό μέλλον ευημερίας για όλους τους πολίτες της Κύπρου εντός της ΕΕ.

Press Release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the anniversary of the illegal declaration of the pseudo-state in the occupied part of Cyprus

Today marks forty-one years since the illegal declaration of independence of the secessionist entity created by Turkey in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish military occupation. An action that has resulted to the continuing violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as of international legality, the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.