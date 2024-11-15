Press Release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the anniversary of the illegal declaration of the pseudo-state in the occupied part of Cyprus
Ανακοίνωση του Υπουργείου Εξωτερικών για τη μαύρη επέτειο της ανακήρυξης του ψευδοκράτους
Συμπληρώνονται σήμερα σαράντα ένα χρόνια από την παράνομη ανακήρυξη της αποσχιστικής οντότητας στις κατεχόμενες από την Τουρκία περιοχές μας. Αυτή έχει ως αποτέλεσμα τη συνεχιζόμενη παραβίαση της εδαφικής ακεραιότητας της Κυπριακής Δημοκρατίας, καθώς και της διεθνούς νομιμότητας, των αρχών του Καταστατικού Χάρτη του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών (ΟΗΕ) και των σχετικών Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ.
Η Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία καταδικάζει τη συνεχιζόμενη προσπάθεια της Τουρκίας και του κατοχικού καθεστώτος για προώθηση της δήθεν «λύσης δύο κρατών», κατά παράβαση της διεθνούς νομιμότητας και των Ψηφισμάτων του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ.
Η διεθνής κοινότητα, περιλαμβανομένης της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ), έχει καταστήσει σαφές ότι στηρίζει τις προσπάθειες επίλυσης του Κυπριακού μόνο εντός του συμφωνημένου πλαισίου, στη βάση διζωνικής, δικοινοτικής ομοσπονδίας με πολιτική ισότητα, ως προνοούν τα σχετικά Ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ. Σε αυτό το πλαίσιο, προσβλέπουμε στην εφαρμογή των επόμενων βημάτων που αποφασίστηκαν στη Νέα Υόρκη τον Οκτώβριο για τη δημιουργία των συνθηκών που θα επιτρέψουν την επιστροφή στην τράπεζα για συνέχιση των διαπραγματεύσεων.
Η Κυπριακή Κυβέρνηση παραμένει σταθερά προσηλωμένη στην προσπάθεια αυτή, με στόχο την επανένωση της Κύπρου και του λαού της, σύμφωνα με το διεθνές δίκαιο, τα Ψηφίσματα του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ, το κοινοτικό κεκτημένο και τις αρχές και τις αξίες, πάνω στις οποίες εδράζεται η ΕΕ.
Καλούμε όλα τα κράτη να παραμείνουν ακλόνητα προσηλωμένα στο περιεχόμενο των Ψηφισμάτων 541 (1983) και 550 (1984) του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ, τα οποία απερίφραστα καταδικάζουν την αποσχιστική και νομικά άκυρη μονομερή ενέργεια. Επαναλαμβάνουμε ότι δεν πρόκειται να αποδεχθούμε ποτέ τα τετελεσμένα της κατοχής, ούτε και θα γίνουν αποδεκτές οι όποιες προσπάθειες για νομιμοποίηση της διχοτόμησης της πατρίδας μας.
Εργαζόμαστε για μια συνολική λύση που θα πραγματώνει τις προσδοκίες του συνόλου του κυπριακού λαού, Ελληνοκυπρίων και Τουρκοκυπρίων, για απελευθέρωση και επανένωση της πατρίδας μας, και ένα ειρηνικό μέλλον ευημερίας για όλους τους πολίτες της Κύπρου εντός της ΕΕ.
*****************
Press Release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the anniversary of the illegal declaration of the pseudo-state in the occupied part of Cyprus
Today marks forty-one years since the illegal declaration of independence of the secessionist entity created by Turkey in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus under Turkish military occupation. An action that has resulted to the continuing violation of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus, as well as of international legality, the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.
The Republic of Cyprus condemns the ongoing efforts by Turkey and the occupying regime to promote the so-called “two-state solution”, in violation of international legality and UN Security Council Resolutions.
The international community, including the European Union (EU), has made it clear, that it supports efforts to resolve the Cyprus Question only within the agreed framework, on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, as described in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions. In this context, we look forward to the implementation of the next steps, which were agreed in New York in October, in order to create the conditions that will allow a return to the negotiating table.
The Government of Cyprus remains firmly committed to this effort, with the aim of reuniting Cyprus and its people, in accordance with international law, the UN Security Council Resolutions, the EU Acquis Communautaire and the values and principles the EU is based upon.
We call on all states to remain steadfastly committed to the UN Security Council Resolutions 541(1983) and 550(1984), which unequivocally condemn this secessionist and legally void unilateral action. We reiterate that we will never accept the faits accomplis created by the continuing occupation, nor any attempts to legitimise the division of our homeland.
We are working for a comprehensive solution that will fulfill the expectations of all Cypriots, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, for the liberation and reunification of our country, and for a peaceful future of prosperity for all citizens of Cyprus within the EU.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.